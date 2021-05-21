Middle East The fighting in Gaza came to a halt, but according to a Finnish researcher, there is no permanent solution in sight

Finnish researcher Timo Stewart is cautiously hopeful of enduring the ceasefire.

Hamas according to, the streets of Gaza celebrated a “victory” on Friday. Islamic jihad said it “humiliated” Israel. Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s military action in Gaza was an “exceptional success”.

The attacks, which lasted more than a week, between Israel and Palestinian organizations were interrupted by a ceasefire that took effect the night before Friday.

Although everyone declared themselves victorious, the aftermath of the war was bleak. More than 240 people had died in Gaza, 12 in Israel. There are at least hundreds injured.

The devastated Palestinian territory was investigated on Friday as an estimated 120,000 people who fled returned to their homes – or wherever it had been.

“We don’t have a second home. I plan to live in a tent on top of the ruins of my home until it is rebuilt, ”the 70-year-old Nazmi Dahoud said in an AFP interview.

Hamas launched its rocket fire on May 10 after the unrest in Jerusalem.

The fragility of the situation is illustrated by the fact that Israeli police and Palestinians clashed again on Friday in the same area on the outskirts of the al-Aqsa mosque.

Management from all over the world praised the ceasefire created through Egypt. At the same time, there was a rush to find a lasting political solution.

Senior Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute Timo Stewartin according to that such is not in sight.

The U.S. Secretary of State who persuaded Israel to take a ceasefire Antony Blinken will soon travel to the Middle East.

“The best that could be expected from the United States and elsewhere would be a strong message to Israel that the lack of individual and collective Palestinian rights is something that needs to be remedied – and that the peace process cannot be expected to move forward over the years,” Stewart says.

The Finnish researcher is cautiously optimistic about enduring the ceasefire itself. For Israel, the benefits of continuing the attacks would have diminished over a longer period of time, while the risks would have increased, Stewart says.

For Hamas, on the other hand, the basic goal was to show, after the unrest in Jerusalem, that the organization is a “defender of Jerusalem”.

“They got this symbolic message sent right at the beginning of the conflict.”

“ “For Hamas, it is already a victory for them to survive so many lots against such an opponent.”

Investigator recalls the disparity between the conflict between the Palestinians and one of the strongest armies in the world.

Also important from the organization’s perspective, Stewart said, was that Israel did not completely destroy its ability to launch rockets, which Hamas continued until the ceasefire.

Now the breaks in hostilities were, according to Stewart, the first time a rocket fire drove Tel Aviv residents time and time again to bomb shelters.

The great devastation caused by the clashes, according to Stewart, does not necessarily diminish Hamas ’popularity among Gazans. With no hopes of a political solution or an improvement in living conditions in sight, one can accept acceptably that “at least Hamas is doing something”.

“Confidence that waiting and good behavior would improve things has been pretty bad,” Stewart describes the feelings of Palestinians.