Middle East The family’s home was destroyed again, the niece died just before her wedding – Gaza’s faith in the future is being tested

Clearance is under way in Gaza and reconstruction is ahead after the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.

Gaza

“First our home was destroyed in the 2014 war. We built a new house, and now that too was completely destroyed, ”he says Hafiz Hassaneen.

His family of eight lives in temporary accommodation at a school located in a refugee camp in Gaza City. It is the largest city on the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip, ruled by the Islamist organization Hamas.

Hamas and Israel collided in May for 11 days, Hamas mainly with rockets and Israel with the air force.

Hassaneen says her children are still sleeping poorly and fear the attacks will start again.

“We urgently want to find a new place to live and continue our normal life.”

Conflict about 1,100 homes were destroyed during the period. Because the families are large, an estimated 8,500 people lost their homes.

More than 17,000 homes are in need of repair. According to news agency Al Jazeera, the Gaza Ministry of Housing has estimated the cost of repairing the homes at around € 120 million.

Hundreds of Gazans who have lost their homes live in schools.

Those who have lost their homes now live in schools run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). During the conflict, schools housed a maximum of 113,000 Gazans. Gazans know from previous conflicts that Israelis do not usually bomb schools.

Gazan the street view of the city shows here and there a few completely destroyed apartment buildings. Israeli attacks collapsed even large tower blocks. In one of them were deliveries by Al Jazeera and the news agency AP.

The musician played deck-like cannons in a band that performed on the ruins of the collapsed Hanadi Tower in Gaza City on Wednesday.

Even the houses next to the destroyed houses have often been damaged. One of them is the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza. There, a few street-side study rooms are in unusable condition and the plastic roof of the courtyard is in pieces.

Demolition work is underway. On top of the concrete piles, you can see men dragging boulders by hand onto the pallets of carts. Donkey-drawn carts are a common means of transportation in Gaza.

The donkey is a common leader in Gaza. Many concrete blocks go on donkey carts for recycling.

Other house ruins are cleaned with bulldozers. The water pipes are partially broken, the sewage treatment system is not working, and the electricity grid needs repairs.

In addition, the pavements of several streets will have to be patched. Burnt car carcasses have been lifted upright on the roadside.

Two women passed a destroyed building in Gaza City on Tuesday. More than a thousand homes were completely destroyed during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

However, the city is already living a partially normal life: the shops are open and the services seem to be working. Traffic normally flows along the seafront promenade and streets.

Many people, especially children, show foreigners a sign of victory. In the past, there were cops on the streets but now not a single one.

Palestinians gathered on the beach in Gaza City last Friday.

Gaza more food, medicine and fuel are needed, according to UNRWA, as stocks are depleted.

The area is already entering the first phase of reconstruction. More electricity is promised for Gaza. During the conflict, the area received an average of four hours a day of electricity. Since then, the time has been extended to five hours.

Before the conflict, Gaza received electricity for eight hours a day.

Conflict left about 250 deaths in Gaza and 13 in Israel. The UN estimates that about half of the civilian deaths in Gaza and all but one of Israel’s deaths. There were two thousand injured in Gaza and another hundred in Israel.

Milina Shahinin the tragedy began on May 12, the last day of Muslim fasting month Ramadan.

“I chatted at half past two in the afternoon on the phone with my sister Miami with. Of all the usual, like food and lipstick color. A little later, I heard that his house had been bombed. I called again, but my sister no longer answered, ”Shahin says, her eyes watery.

“In the evening, I learned that Miami was dead and his body was so badly mutilated that it was not shown to anyone.”

Along with Miami, 48, his daughter lost his life Hadil, 26, who was to get married at the end of May.

Gaza more mental health services are also needed, according to UNRWA.

Gaza leader of the organization Matthias Schmale sees differences in the 2014 war.

“This time the bombing was continuous, with no breaks. Humanitarian aid convoys were not allowed into the region and the international media had no say in Gaza. These things had a traumatic effect on people. ”

Hamas and Israel have been at war three times in more than a decade: in 2008-2009, 2012 and 2014.

“Many Gazans have experienced all four conflicts. They have a hard time believing that the fifth confrontation would no longer come, ”Schmale says.

Israel The road to Gaza from the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Gaza is decorated with Egyptian flags and Abdel Fattah al-Sisin pictures.

Photo of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sis in the city of Gaza on Monday.

Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel has just visited Gaza to resume ceasefire talks Hamas leader Yahya Sinwarin with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu with.

Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that began on May 21st. Al-Sisi has pledged more than € 400 million for reconstruction in Gaza.

Egypt appears to be the only country with relations with both parties to the conflict and with the Fatah party in power in the Palestinian Territories in the West Bank.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, the West Bank, Egypt and Jordan last week with the aim of ensuring a ceasefire. However, the United States, the EU and Israel classify Hamas as a terrorist organization and therefore do not meet with its representatives.

Towards the end of the conflict, Egypt usually opened a closed Rafah crossing on the Gaza border to get aid delivered to the area.

Both border crossings from Gaza to Israel were closed during the conflict. Nor is it normal for Israel to release Palestinian residents of Gaza into its soil only on very weighty grounds, such as the need for a medical visit or a secondment.

Getting out of Gaza has long been difficult. Of the couple of million inhabitants in an area the size of Espoo, about 70 percent have never visited outside the walls.