Middle East, a “ceasefire” is in sight. But the explosion of an escalation cannot be ruled out

On the one hand, the worsening of the conflict between Hezbollah And Israelon the other hand the opening of Hamas to the “ceasefire” are factors that identify the Middle East as a very complex land, with its critical issues and contradictions. Although all the protagonists demonstrate that they want to keep the path of dialogue open, the sudden explosion of an escalation cannot be excluded.

In a sort of tug of war, the will of the USA and Iran to avoid the military clash. While the Israeli government seemed determined to invade Lebanon, the Arab League he declared, after seven years, that he no longer considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization. It is a great sign of unprecedented openness on the part of the “Arab bloc” led by Egypt, the main ally of the United States and Israel.

Hezbollah maintained its position that it will stop attacks from southern Lebanon only if Israel ceases operations in the Gaza Strip and will withdraw from the Palestinian territories.

On July 4th, Hamas responded positively to the proposal for an agreement with Israel, coming from the United States. Regional negotiations have therefore resumed. The Qatar has returned to being the master of meetings and diplomacy between the United States, Israel and Palestine. At the same time, Hamas has informed Hezbollah of having accepted the proposal of a “cease-fire“. The prospects for regional peace are still very distant. It remains, in fact, difficult to understand what will emerge from these new negotiations.

“A possible agreement for a ceasefire on Gaza will lead to an end to hostilities between Hezbollah And Jewish state – Lorenzo Trombetta claims on Limes. Nevertheless, medium and long-term political guarantees will be needed for both.

Thus allowing tens of thousands of Israelis to return to their homes in the Upper Galilee. In order for tens of thousands of Lebanese to return to South Lebanon, a considerable financial and political effort will be necessary: ​​most of the Lebanese localities along the front line are destroyed”.

Hezbollah And Israelto achieve the objectives they will have to make a solid political agreement, which can hold, in order to avoid a devastating and catastrophic war, in which no one can declare themselves the winner. There are, now, the conditions under which the Egyptian and other countries’ mediators can speak directly with the representatives of the armed party allied with Hamas And of Iran.

Limes reports that “up to now the contacts took place between the mediator of the American administration, Amos Hochstein and the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berriinterlocutor with Western countries on behalf of Hezbollah. But France has also taken action in the person of its former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianwho has shuttled between Beirut and Paris several times to try to push for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.”

“Some Arab countries allied with the United States – especially the United Arab Emirates United And Saudi Arabia – can guarantee precious economic resources to be sent to Lebanon, which has been in default for four years, as a sort of reward, in the event of an agreement with Israel. In this context, on July 2nd, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon signed an agreement in Beirut to launch about 30 humanitarian and development projects in the country for a value of ten million dollars. Only recently has Riyadh restored formal relations with Beirut, after years of frost precisely because of the tense relations with Hezbollah and Iran”.

With Tehran relations were normalized – thanks to Chinese mediation – in March 2023. “The decision of the Arab League to review his relations with Hezbollah and the decision of Saudi Arabia to invest (albeit disguised as “humanitarian and development projects”) in Lebanon despite the dominance of the pro-Iranian movement – the magazine article continues Limes – these are news that drive away the spectres of war. And that probably prepare the ground for the formulation of a framework agreement between the Party of God and it Jewish state both for the entry into Lebanon of Gulf funding to rebuild the South of the country”.

There is more restraint and less friction, although in the Middle East relations are always so fragile that the opposite can suddenly happen.