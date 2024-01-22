BRUSSELS. Immediate ceasefire, respect for international law and decisions taken at the UN. From the capital of the European Union comes the call to order for Israel. In the delicate Arab-Israeli question, the “Israeli question” is now starting to arise. The reasons of the Jewish State in the face of the Hamas attacks of 7 October, never questioned by Europe, are starting to crumble in the way in which Benjamin Netanyahu's government is managing the crisis and the declared intention of not wanting to pursue a solution to two states.

This is precisely the element that further complicates the meeting of EU foreign ministers underway in Brussels, which opens under the banner of a Europe that is suddenly less close and much more critical. There is the twelve-star head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who gives a first earful.

«The Secretary General of the United Nations responded in very concrete terms, saying that it is unacceptable to say “I don't want this solution”» between Israel and Palestine, »because it is a solution that has been approved by the United Nations and the entire international community are behind this”, recalls the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, in a call for Israel not to act above the law.

«What other solutions do they have in mind? Make all the Palestinians leave? Kill them?”. The tones used by Borrell upon his arrival offer a signal that even the twelve-star support is no longer so unshakable. The EU high representative then comes to attack the Israelis. “Certainly the way they are trying to destroy Hamas is not the right way, because they are sowing hatred for generations.” Here we add the doubts of Hadja Lahbib, Foreign Minister of Belgium, rotating president of the EU Council. “The conflict will not be resolved with weapons,” she says. This is why “we demand an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages, respect for international law and a process for a two-state solution; the conflict will not be resolved with weapons”. A declaration that also marks an entirely European disconnect between the Council and Parliament, with the latter institution having voted a few days ago on a non-legislative resolution linking a permanent ceasefire to the dissolution of Hamas. The Council takes different positions, although internally varied, but distances itself

“Netanyahu's statements are disturbing,” criticizes Stephane Sejourné, Foreign Minister of France, a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. “There must be a Palestinian state, with security guarantees”, he cuts short, and announces the hard line also against the other party involved in the conflict. «The EU sanctions against Hamas terrorists are welcome, now I hope to be able to have sanctions, in the coming days, also against the violent settlers in the West Bank», as well as «a rapid ceasefire».

The table therefore shows a Europe less well disposed towards Israel and its government, which also receives criticism from Ayman Safadi, Jordanian foreign minister. “With its current policy and its aggression in Gaza, Israel undermines the two-state solution and condemns the future of the region and more war and more conflict.”

But the situation of difficulty and distance is confirmed by the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, among the last to show up in Brussels. He refuses to answer reporters' questions about a two-state solution, and simply shows photos of children, some newborns, who are among the Hamas hostages. It is with this spirit that he arrives in Brussels, in the sole name of Israel's reasons, which the EU no longer seems to support as it did until a few hours ago.