BRUSSELS. Forward with cooperation and support for the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). The European Commission will proceed with the payment of 50 million euros of EU resources into the UN agency's coffers. The announcement comes amid the difficult situation in the Middle East, and the accusations of UNRWA officials involved in the Hamas attacks on 7 October.



Among the refugees in Gaza dying of hunger FRANCESCA MANNOCCHI February 26, 2024

In light of these accusations, the community executive has announced to review the commitments and carry out checks, without excluding the possibility of granting other funding. The announcement coming from Brussels confirms the intentions and risks further damaging relations with the Jewish State, which would have wanted the isolation of UNRWA and which is accused of having used an excessive response.





“My son was kidnapped by an UNRWA employee and they killed him, at least they give me back his body” See also Moderna is testing a potential monkeypox vaccine fabiana magrì February 22, 2024

The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, speaks of the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza” when announcing the new aid package, however subject to conditions. At present, an EU contribution to UNRWA of 82 million euros is expected for 2024. The announcement of the 50 million green light is linked to the commitments made by the United Nations Agency to dispel doubts and accusations.





The Israeli road map The Netanyahu plan: via Hamas and a militarized buffer zone fabiana magrì February 24, 2024

UNRWA, explains the EU Commission, has accepted that external experts appointed by the EU carry out checks, has guaranteed that a review of its staff will be carried out to confirm that they did not participate in the attacks and that further checks are put in place to mitigate such risks in the future, and ensured that the internal investigations department is strengthened.

“The second and third tranches of 16 million euros will be disbursed in line with the implementation of this agreement”, clarifies the community executive. “It is essential that UNRWA respects the agreed measures and conditions for our assistance to continue”, clarifies the Commissioner for Enlargement, Oliver Varhely.





Here is Netanyahu's post-war plan: from the annihilation of Hamas to collaboration with the USA and Egypt in the cat's mouth February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the EU is mobilizing for the Palestinian civilian population. In addition to the 50 million EU funds for the UN agency, the community executive announces the allocation of a further 68 million euros to support the Palestinians throughout the region, to be financed through international partners such as the Red Cross and the Red Crescent.





Middle East, EU-UNRWA relations become complicated and become a coincidence: the Union reconsiders financial collaboration with the UN Agency emanuele bonini January 29, 2024

We stand with the Palestinian people in Gaza and elsewhere in the region. “Innocent Palestinians should not pay the price for the crimes of the terrorist group Hamas,” says President Ursula von der Leyen, concerned about the deterioration of the situation there. Men, women and children, she laments, “face terrible conditions that put their lives at risk due to lack of access to sufficient food and other basic needs.”

A criticism of Netanyahu's government, which he criticizes for opening fire on civilians queuing for humanitarian aid. «I am deeply disturbed by the images of Gaza. We are with civilians, and we urge them to be protected in compliance with international law”, the message in reference to the over 100 dead and more than 700 injured due to the Israeli army's shooting of refugees.

“It must be clarified what happened,” he adds.