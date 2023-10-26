BRUSSELS. The European Union calls for Gaza «unhindered humanitarian access» to the civilian population of Gaza, «through humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs» such as the provision of food, water, medical care, shelter and fuel. This is the formula on which the heads of state and government of the EU countries, meeting in Brussels, agreed to try to alleviate the effects of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the Middle East. The Twenty-seven leaders also turn to Israel and its army, to ask them to “ensure the protection of all civilians, at all times and in compliance with international law”. This is because the EU expresses “concern about the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza” and in the strip.

The conclusions on the Middle East as approved and agreed by EU leaders confirm the condemnation “in the strongest possible terms” of the Hamas attack against Israel, recognize once again the right of the Jewish State to defend itself and urge the immediate release of all hostages without preconditions in the hands of Hamas. But above all, the willingness to relaunch the peace process is put on paper.

The European Union says it is “ready to contribute to the relaunch of a political process on the basis of the two-state solution”, read the conclusions. In this sense he says he is in favor of and willing to support “the imminent holding of an international peace conference”. In this process, emphasis is placed on the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), cited as the interlocutor to be favored in attempting to normalize the situation between the parties and in the region.