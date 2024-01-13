Red Sea, a document proves the pressure of the UK and the USA on Italy

“Italy supports the operations of allied countries, which have the right to defend their vessels, in the interests of global trade flows and humanitarian assistance”. Last night Palazzo Chigi issued a note to reiterate that the government fully supports the efforts of the member countries of the United Nations to ensure free and safe navigation in the waters of the Red Sea.



Regarding the attack by the United States and Great Britain against the Houthis in Yemen, Italy was never asked to participate in the attacks, executive sources have assured. Italy did not sign the United States document and consequently in Rome – it is explained – he was not asked to participate in the offensive. The government was informed well in advance of the attack.

Yet, today the Corriere della Sera writes that “authoritative sources say that “as recently as last week” pressure was exerted on Rome to join the mission”. According to Francesco Vererami, there is “a diplomatic document that certifies the nature of the talks that took place between the government and the allied chancelleries. It is a report sent on January 3 by the Italian embassy in London to the Farnesina: « United Kingdom's strategy towards Iran”. And the dispatch refers to confidential information coming from the British Foreign Ministry. An entire paragraph is dedicated to the crisis in the Red Sea caused by the Yemeni rebels, and “since the obstacles to navigation are continuing even in presence of the ships of the international coalition”, according to the Foreign Office “it is now necessary to adopt more incisive initiatives”.

Corriere della Sera continues: “An “intense Anglo-American coordination” is described, which has as its objective “territorially limited military initiatives, aimed at knocking out the Houthi positions from which the attacks start” against merchant traffic in the area. And it is made clear that «London would like the active involvement of partners, including Italy, in the necessary operations». It is proof that the United States and Great Britain have asked the government for military support, and that “the consultations” that a source in the American administration spoke about yesterday also involved the Italian executive at the highest level.”

But, Verderami recalls, “Italy did not sign the joint statement announcing the start of «kinetic operations»“. So “Rome said no to Washington and London. Ultimately, the posture that Italy would take had seemed clear ever since the Navy ship “Fasan”, sent to the area, was placed under national command and not under the “umbrella” of the Anglo-American coalition”.

