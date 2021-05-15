Middle East The decades-long conflict has flared up again – what kind of organization is Hamas fighting against Israel?

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has raged unresolved for decades. Hamas resorted to violence when the situation heated up earlier in the week.

When Violence between Hamas and Israel, which ruled Gaza, erupted on Monday, it felt like an old nightmare was recurring.

Rocket shooting and air strikes have been seen repeatedly over the years, but this is the third time since 2008 that the situation has escalated into war.

Read more: An estimated 140 people have already died in Gaza, bombings and rocket attacks continue – live broadcast looks like Israeli artillery fire

The violence is linked to decades of history: the establishment of a Jewish state, the deportation of the Palestinian population, the occupation, the armed resistance of the Palestinians and the fact that the attempts at negotiation have not led to solutions.

In just over ten years, the worst outbreaks of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been seen specifically between Hamas and Israeli armed forces.

What is Hamas, why does it rule Gaza and why did violence break out again right now?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist organization founded in 1987 to oppose Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. The political and religious ideology of the organization sprouts from the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.

In its charter, Hamas rejects the negotiated settlement, swears in the name of armed resistance, and seeks to destroy the state of Israel. Although Hamas has sought to be more moderate in recent years, its basic objectives have hardly changed.

In addition to Israel, the United States and the EU, among others, classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Hamas differs from another Palestinian resistance movement and the Fatah party precisely because of its religiosity. Founded as a resistance movement in 1959 and taking the form of a political party in the 1960s, Fatah is a secular and nationalist leftist party.

Fatah holds power in another Palestinian territory, the West Bank, while Hamas is in power in the Gaza Strip. The state of Israel separates the regions geographically.

A Palestinian girl walked past a destroyed building in Gaza in Gaza on Thursday.­

Gaza is a strip about the size of Espoo, bordered on the north and east by Israel, on the south by Egypt, and on the west by the Mediterranean. There are about two million inhabitants in Gaza, the majority of whom are refugees and refugees from the territory of present-day Israel. Israel has been encircling Gaza since 2008.

How, then, has Hamas become the ruler of Gaza?

In the past, Israel had Jewish settlements not only in the West Bank it occupied but also in Gaza. In 2005, the Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon decided to evacuate even the last settlements from Gaza.

The following year, elections were held in Gaza, which were won by Hamas, which had been transformed into a political party. The international community did not accept that Hamas, among others, committed suicide bombings.

Palestinians shouted slogans in favor of Hamas in front of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Friday.­

The election after 2007, Hamas and Fatah went to Gaza for a brief civil war. Hamas rose to power with weapons.

Israel, with the support of Egypt, then launched the blockade of Gaza, which has continued to this day.

Israel justifies the blockade on security grounds, but it has caused a humanitarian crisis for the people of Gaza. Densely populated Gaza has been described as the largest open prison in the world. Residents’ freedom of movement is severely restricted and they live in poverty with foreign aid.

Human rights organizations have said the blockade is a collective punishment of civilians. It can be a war crime.

Despite the blockade, Hamas and another armed organization operating in Gaza, Islamic jihad, have received armed assistance from Iran and Syria, among others.

The first devastating war between Hamas and Israel took place in 2008-2009, the second minor war in 2012 and a major war in 2014. In the wars, the Middle East armed superpower Israel has beaten Gaza, while Hamas has indiscriminately fired homemade rockets at the Israeli side.

Illustratively, Palestinians in Gaza have died dozens more times dead than Israelis in the wars. Both sides are suspected of war crimes.

Over the years Hamas and Fatah have sought to bring their relations closer together so that the Palestinians can pursue their rights more unitedly.

There has been no breakthrough. At the same time, the international community has followed powerlessly as Israel has continued its occupation and expanded settlements in the West Bank.

In the 2010s, world interest shifted to the wars in Syria, Libya, and Iraq. In recent years, Israel’s domestic politics have also been in chaos, with four elections held in two years without a functioning and lasting government.

The decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has taken a toll.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.­

Also the Palestinian territories were to hold elections this month, the first in 15 years.

President Mahmoud Abbas postponed them last month. The official explanation was that Israel is restricting the voting rights of the people of Jerusalem. The reason has also been speculated that Abbas’s popularity has been low in polls.

Hamas has also been popular in surveys Lower than Fatah candidates. The question now is whether the ongoing fighting is related to the elections and whether they have an impact on the support of the organization.

Unrest has erupted in East Jerusalem as Israel threatens to evict Palestinians from the area. Hamas decided to show its nails for a long time and began firing rockets at the Israeli side.

By its actions, Hamas probably wanted to send a message to the Palestinians that it was the only party that dares to resist the overwhelming Israel.