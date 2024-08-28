Israeli special forces killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded thirteen others on Wednesday during a military incursions by land and air this morning at three different points in the north of the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

According to the criteria of

According to sources from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) emergency service, Four Palestinians were killed and eight wounded in an Israeli attack early Wednesday in the Fara refugee camp in Tubas.

In addition, five other Palestinians were killed and three wounded in Jenin province, three of them in an airstrike by an Israeli drone while they were in their vehicle in the nearby town of Seir, southeast of Jenin. In Tulkarem, where the forces are still operating, at least three Palestinians were wounded, the PRCS said in a statement.

Israeli soldiers in the Occupied West Bank. Photo:AFP Share

According to military sources, The Armed Forces launched a large-scale “anti-terrorist operation” in the northern West Bank early this morning, in order to eliminate “immediate terrorist threats” that sought to harm the civilian population.

Military spokesman Nadav Shoshani confirmed that Israeli troops had been engaged in a “real-time exchange of fire” in both Jenin and Tulkarem since midnight, and said no soldiers had been injured.

The army has been operating with all its forces since the night in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarem to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure

Shoshani added that the dead Palestinians were armed, and that explosive devices had been dismantled.

The Jenin and Tulkarem brigades, operating in the two hottest geographic hotspots of armed Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, They already reported around midnight of clashes and crossfire against Israeli troops, who stormed in with snipers, infantry, military vehicles and bulldozers to destroy infrastructure.

The city of Jenin remains completely surrounded, with no access to the Government Hospital or the specialized Ibn Sina Hospital and difficulties for ambulances to reach the wounded due to the blockage of streets, Palestinian sources denounced.

According to the Israeli military spokesman, The troops do not plan to take or evacuate these medical centers, but rather “prevent them from becoming a war zone.” since, he said, the militiamen tend to take refuge in them.

An Israeli military bulldozer excavates a road during a raid in the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp. Photo:AFP Share

“The army has been operating with all its forces since the evening in the refugee camps of Jenin and Tulkarem to dismantle the Iranian Islamist terrorist infrastructure located there,” said the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, who also called for the “temporary evacuation” of the Palestinian population in the West Bank as a measure to combat the presence of armed groups in the occupied territory.

On the social network X, Katz accused Iran of wanting to “establish a terrorist front in the east in Judea and Samaria,” the biblical name for the West Bank used by Israelis, “following the model of Gaza and Lebanon,” where Hezbollah, Tehran’s main ally, has been launching rockets at Israel almost daily since the start of the war in Gaza.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which confirmed “fierce battles” fought by its armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades, denounced an Israeli attempt to change the situation on the ground.

“(This is) an attempt by the (Israeli) entity to impose new facts on the ground aimed at subjugating the occupied West Bank, annexing it and assert their control over our holy sites in an existential war against the Palestinian people,” Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement, confirming “fierce battles” waged by its armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades.

Israeli military incursion into the Occupied West Bank. Photo:AFP Share

The occupied West Bank is experiencing its worst spiral of violence in the last two decades, and so far in 2024 hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, Most of them were militiamen, but also civilians, including around fifty minors.

The Israeli army stepped up its already frequent incursions into the West Bank following the Hamas attack on October 7. Since then, some 650 Palestinians have died in violent incidents with troops and a dozen with settlers, including at least 147 children.

In recent weeks, operations have been concentrated mainly in the north of the territory, where armed groups fighting Israel are most active.

On the Israeli side, 22 people have been killed so far this year (11 uniformed personnel and 11 civilians, at least six of them settlers), most of them in attacks carried out by Palestinians such as shootings or stabbings.

Palestinian presidency issues alert over Israeli incursion

Following news of the Israeli incursion, the Palestinian presidency, under the mandate of Mahmoud Abbas, warned on Wednesday of the “dangers” posed by the operation in the Hebrew country.

“The destruction of cities, the killing of citizens and the arrests and colonisation will not bring security or stability to anyone,” presidential spokesman Abu Rudeineh said in a statement, warning of “disastrous and dangerous results.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo:AFP Share

Abbas’s Palestinian National Authority, which governs shrinking parts of the West Bank, also called on the United States to force Israeli authorities to “stop their comprehensive war against the Palestinian people.”

“The world must take immediate and urgent measures to stop this extremist government that represents a threat to the stability of the region and the world as a whole,” he said.