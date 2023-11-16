Middle East | Syrian leader: Criminals convicted before Thursday will be pardoned – with certain exceptions

Those who commit murder are not pardoned. Last year, those who evaded military service were offered the opportunity to avoid imprisonment.

Syria autocratic leader Bashar al-Assad announced on Thursday extensive amnesties for people convicted of crimes before Thursday, reports news agency Reuters.

However, amnesties do not apply to all crimes, such as murder or arms smuggling.

According to the state news agency Sana, in some cases the person who received the sentence is given a full amnesty, such as those guilty of lesser crimes, those over 70 and those suffering from an incurable disease.

If the criminal meets the general conditions of amnesty and has been sentenced to death, the sentence is commuted to life. Life sentences are reduced to 20 years in prison, Reuters reports.

Al-Assad has previously announced amnesties or mitigation of various criminal sanctions. According to the order issued in December of last year, those who evaded military service can be spared a prison sentence if they register for military service, for example from exile.

Forces loyal to Al-Assad have gained control of most of Syria after more than a decade of fighting. More than five million Syrians have fled abroad, and millions of others who have lost their homes live as internal refugees. The current population of Syria is estimated at 23 million.

Many Syrians are afraid of returning to their homeland, for example because of military service or because they have lived in areas previously controlled by rebels before fleeing.