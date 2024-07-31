Middle East | Such was the Hamas leader who Israel is said to have killed in an airstrike in Iran

Middle East|Ismail Haniyeh, who participated in the ceasefire negotiations, led Hamas’ foreign policy and diplomacy. Despite his tough rhetoric, he was considered more moderate than many other Hamas leaders.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed early Wednesday morning in Tehran, Iran in an airstrikefor which Hamas and Iran blame Israel.

Haniyeh, 62, was of Palestinian descent head of the political wing of the terrorist organization Hamas focused on diplomacy.

He played a significant role in the Gaza Strip ceasefire and hostage negotiations. In recent years, Haniyeh operated out of Doha, Qatar to circumvent the Gaza blockade and travel. He also moved in Turkey and sometimes in Gaza.

According to Hamas, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran, where he had attended the meeting of Iran’s new president by Masud Pezeškian for the inauguration on Tuesday.

Ismail Haniyeh was born in the Al-Shat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. He used to emphasize his background as the son of a refugee camp, although he is said to have lived a life of luxury in exile.

He joined Hamas right at the end of the 1980s, when the organization was founded. In it, he made a career spanning decades and eventually rose to a position where he was considered a top political leader of Hamas.

In the year 1989 Israel captured Haniyeh while suppressing the first Palestinian uprising. Three years later, he was deported with several other Hamas members to southern Lebanon, say, among other things AP and BBC.

Later, Haniyeh returned to Gaza and in 1997 was appointed Sheikh, founder and spiritual leader of Hamas by Ahmad Yasin as an assistant.

In 2006, he continued his promotion. President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas appointed Haniyeh as Prime Minister when Hamas won the Palestinian elections.

However, Hamas and the more moderate Fatah party led by Abbas quarreled. Hamas drove Fatah from the Gaza Strip and began to control the area. Fatah, on the other hand, rules in the West Bank.

On becoming Prime Minister, Haniyeh told, that Hamas was interested in a long-term ceasefire with Israel. However, it would not seek a peace agreement that would recognize the Jewish state.

Ismail Haniyeh attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. According to Hamas, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran early Wednesday morning.

Hamas Haniyeh became a political leader for the first time in 2017. In August 2021, he was elected for a new four-year term.

Haniyeh’s role was to lead Hamas’ foreign policy and diplomacy; focus on negotiations and public appearances. He for example, participated in the negotiation of the cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which is believed to take even more of a backseat after his death.

Haniyeh was known for his harsh rhetoric critical of Israel, but was nevertheless considered more moderate than many other Hamas leaders.

Among others, Al Jazeera describes Haniyeh as a pragmatic political actor who maintained good relations with all Palestinian factions.

In addition, Haniyeh kept in touch with at least Iran, the main supporter of Hamas, regularly went to Moscow to meet with the Russian leadership, and was the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ally.

In April he met Erdoğan’s in Istanbul, where they discussed humanitarian aid to Gaza and peace in the region.

Hamas has separated the political and armed wings, and they operate somewhat independently. The leaders of the armed wing operating in the Gaza Strip have been considered the most influential decision-makers of Hamas Yahya Sinwaria and Mohammed Deif.

Sinwar could even laugh at Haniyeh’s greater moderation and little understanding of warfare, says by Michael Milshteina researcher specializing in Hamas at Tel Aviv University According to AP.

According to Reuters, it is not known how much Haniyeh knew in advance about the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas, the scale of which seemed to come as a surprise to some Hamas leaders. However, as the maintainer of diplomatic relations with Iran, Haniyeh played a major role in building Hamas’s fighting capability.

When Haniyeh was in charge of Hamas in Gaza, Israel also accused Haniyeh of diverting humanitarian aid to the armed wing of Hamas.

The US State Department designated Haniyeh as a terrorist in 2018. In May of this year, Haniyeh was one of the leaders of Hamas and Israel, including the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced that he was seeking an arrest warrant.

Haniyeh’s activities in the leadership of Hamas cost the lives of several of his relatives: for example, in April, an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip killed three of Haniyeh’s sons and four grandchildren, BBC tells.