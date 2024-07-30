Middle East | Such is the “model minority” of Israel, which is currently mourning the death of twelve young people

Middle East|The Druze in Israel are a closed community with a close relationship with the Israelis.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A rocket fired from Lebanon killed twelve members of the Druze community in the Golan Heights. Israel has vowed revenge against Hezbollah, which it blames for the attack. The United States appealed to Israel not to retaliate against important targets. The Druze are a religious minority in Israel that has a close relationship with Israel.

Last over the weekend, a rocket fired from Lebanon hit Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing twelve minors. The young people belonged to the Druze community, a minority living in the northern parts of Israel.

Israel has promised “significant” retaliation against Hezbollah, which it believes was behind the attack.

The United States has appealed to Israel so that the counterattack does not target Beirut or important infrastructure sites. Investigator Susanne Dahlgren assessed on Monday in Yle’s A-studio that the pressure from Israel to carry out a counterattack is not quite so strong because the victims were Druze.

Mourners carried the coffin of 11-year-old Guevara Ibrahim in Majdal Šams on Monday.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethno-religious group that branched off from Islam over a thousand years ago.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz by the religion combines elements of Islam, Hinduism and classical Greek philosophy.

The community is exceptionally closed. Its members hardly marry outside the community, and besides, people are born into the religion and it is not possible for outsiders to join it.

The majority of the world’s Druze live in Syria and Lebanon.

It is estimated that there are approximately 140,000 Druze in the territory of Israel, of which more than 20,000 live in the Golan. Israel has founded settlements in the area and currently approximately 25,000 Jews also live there.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War in 1967. Israel annexed the area by legislation in 1981, which the UN Security Council has not approved.

In 2019, the United States recognized the president Donald Trump led by the Golan becoming part of Israel as the first state in the world. The prize is Israel has named According to Trump, the settlement on the Golan again.

Haaretz writes that the Druze relationship with Israel is both close and complex. According to it, Israel’s quick and empathetic reaction, including far-right politicians, to Saturday’s attack shows appreciation for the community.

One big thing that separates the Druze from other minorities in Israel is military service. Unlike many other groups, the naturalized Druze are subject to compulsory military service in the Israeli army. According to Haaretz, they are one of the largest non-Jewish minorities in the Israeli army.

The Druze have learned to get along with power-hungry sections of the population. Separatism is not part of the community’s ideology and adaptation has helped to avoid persecution. Haaretz magazine calls them Israel’s “model minority”.

In recent years, however, Israel’s far-right government has raised the eyebrows of a long-time ally community.

In 2019 indignation was aroused the law that designated Israel as the Jewish nation-state. There was protest among the Druze, as the law was interpreted as standing in the way of equality for non-Jewish communities.

Last year, the construction of new wind turbines on the Golan Heights sparked anger among the Druze communities in the region. The landowners were afraid that the project would damage the area, tells Qatari news media Al Jazeera.

Not all Druze in the Golan welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Majdal Shams on Monday. In the leaflet, Netanyahu is accused of being a war criminal.

Traditionally the Druze have maintained close relations with Syria, where a significant Druze minority also lives. However, the era of free universities and close trade relations ended in 2011 with the Syrian war, after which the Druze have moved closer to Israel.

Although more citizenship applications have been filed in recent years than before, only about twenty percent of the Druze are Israeli citizens.