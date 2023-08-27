Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/27/2023 – 5:11 am

Political dissidents arrested after having their irises scanned, fugitives identified by the way they walk or the shape of their ears. This is already a reality in authoritarian regimes, while democracies are discussing how to regulate the issue. In May of this year, Khalaf al-Romaithi flew from Turkey to Jordan to look for a new school for his son. But the UAE dissident ended up trapped in his fate because of his eyes. Or, to be more accurate, because of the biometric information his eyes contained.

The 58-year-old was traveling on a Turkish passport, but a scan of his irises at Amman airport indicated he was the same Khalaf al-Romaithi who had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the United Arab Emirates. The sentence had been handed down in a collective trial of 94 critics of the Emirati government, which took place in 2013 and considered by human rights organizations to have been politically motivated.

“He was detained in Amman after an iris scan,” confirmed Hamad al-Shamsi, director of the Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center, an organization that helps political prisoners in the UAE. “But no one is sure how the Jordanians got al-Romaithi’s biometrics. It is possible that they were supplied to them by the UAE, ”he said.

Neither Jordanian nor UAE representatives in Germany responded to DW’s requests for comment. Al-Romaithi was shipped – illegally, according to lawyers – from Jordan to the United Arab Emirates, where he is being held.

worrying signs

“Al-Romaithi’s case is an alarming harbinger of the use of personal biometric information in the Middle East,” said Yana Gorokhovskaia of Freedom House, a US-based democracy advocacy organization.

“We are very concerned about the increasing use of biometric technology to enable closer cooperation between repressive governments, something we have seen in the Middle East and also in Central Asia,” she told DW.

Biometric information is unique markers that identify a person. Some of them are not new. Fingerprints have been used by police in investigations since the late 19th century, and DNA since the late 1980s.

Today, however, biometric information is much more varied, such as palm prints, face shape, iris scans, the appearance of earlobes, and even the way a person breathes and walks. In the future, they may also include how people type or sign their name, and voice and gesture recognition.

The use of biometric information to identify people is not necessarily a bad thing. Many are already familiar with biometric verification, which combines unique data, such as fingerprints or irises, with what the person has already provided. An example is cell phone unlocking with a fingerprint scan.

Another use of this type of data is called remote biometric identification, or RBI. In it, software compares the individual’s unique characteristics against a large database.

It’s the kind of thing you see in spy movies, like a moving digital camera that locates the culprit in a crowd, after comparing eyes, earlobes, and even the way they walk and assumes he’s the one. wanted individual.

Greater danger thanks to AI

It is the RBI that worries human rights experts, especially when used in conjunction with advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), given the way the technology has developed in recent years, according to Ella Jakubowska, Senior Policy Adviser at the European Human Rights Network. Digital Rights (EDRi), based in Brussels, or EDRi.

“There are some things that seem to be a sea change,” he said. “One is the variety of ways to identify and track a person. The other is that the potential of software to recognize patterns has increased exponentially over the past five years or so. Now you can identify a person not only based on a photo, but also the pattern of their legs and feet as they walk.”

“These developments have lowered the barriers, it’s faster and cheaper than ever to have mass data storage and processing. It all adds up to the potential to recognize a lot of people very quickly, at scale,” he warned. “Which amplifies the potential for arbitrary mass surveillance.”

This is the dark side of modern biometric identification, something that can become a bigger problem in authoritarian regimes like those in the Middle East.

“The widespread use of biometric identification systems, in conjunction with weak privacy laws and weak rule of law and human rights protections, opens the door to authoritarian abuses that AI tools are likely to exacerbate,” stated the authors of a study 2022 reviewing artificial intelligence in the Middle East, published by the European Mediterranean Institute.

Digital transformation in progress

Wealthier nations in the region, such as the Gulf countries, are excited about biometric identification. “These technologies are critical as the region, especially the Gulf countries, undergoes digital transformation,” Mohammed Soliman, program director of strategic technologies and cybersecurity at the Washington-based Middle East Institute, told DW.

Currently, almost all countries in the Middle East use biometric information in immigration control at airports and borders.

Recent success stories in Dubai show that airport law enforcement boasted how they caught a fraudster who had used fake credit cards while undercover by checking the shape of his ears. In another case, they arrested a man who was wearing a woman’s dress and a face veil because of the way he walked and the measurements of his body.

Some countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, collect biometric information as part of citizen registration that allows them to access state services. Others, like Iraq and Yemen, do it for voter registration.

But all that information could also be used in a different, more malicious way, experts say.

“Any government could accumulate a biometric database of its entire population and allow it to be used with CCTV footage throughout the city,” said Jakubowska of EDRi. “So you have a live picture of the most intimate parts of people’s lives. You can see who has met a journalist, who has been to a queer bar, who has fraternized with a political opponent or a dissident – ​​and that can be very dangerous.”

Amba Kak, director of the AI ​​Now Institute, based in New York, agrees that technology can exacerbate the power of governments over their citizens. “These systems enable a type of mass surveillance that seriously alters the balance of power between those who monitor and those who are monitored, with serious chilling effects on the political and private lives of citizens,” she said.

Can this be avoided?

But how could this be avoided in the Middle East, where authoritarian regimes may not yet be misusing biometric information, but where they clearly have an interest in social control?

“There is a widespread idea that processing people’s biometric data is useful and beneficial,” said Jakubowska. “But really, this data is so sensitive – it’s not like a resettable password, it will identify you for your entire life – that we’ll always start by asking: do we really need to do this?”

The European Union (EU) is currently debating what will likely be the world’s first law on artificial intelligence. The rules on how biometric information should be used, and whether it should be used at all, will be one of the most controversial points.

“What really worries me is that if the EU says there are legitimate use cases for these technologies, then we are legitimizing them for other countries,” said Jakubowska, who would like to see the EU take a harder line. “There’s definitely a lot of force when an entire jurisdiction says, ‘We don’t think this is acceptable.’”

The AI ​​Now Institute advocates a complete ban on remote biometric identification, added Kak. “Nothing else makes sense,” he told DW, adding that privacy laws and other rules won’t help.

“And not just in the Middle East, but also here in the US and Europe. Problems with these systems are not magically resolved in Western liberal democracies, although the dystopia of what can go wrong is often immediately palpable in authoritarian regimes.”