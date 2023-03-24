Middle East | Saudi Arabia and Syria restore diplomatic relations

Saudi Arabia severed relations after the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Saudi Arabia and Syria established diplomatic relations after more than ten years, the news agency Reuters reports.

The decision marks the return of Syria, which was in the position of a renegade state, towards more normal relations with other Arab countries. Saudi Arabia cut ties due to the Syrian civil war in 2011 and began arming the president Bashar al-Assad rebels who tried to oust.

The countries plan to open embassies in each other’s capitals after Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, diplomatic sources told Reuters. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated this year in mid-April.

Saudi Arabia and Syria did not comment on the matter to Reuters. Saudi Arabia’s state television confirmed on Thursday that the two countries are discussing the restoration of consular services.

Syria the gradual normalization of relations changes the balance of power in the region. In March, longtime enemies Saudi Arabia and Iran also agreed to restore their relations.

The US has resisted restoring relations with Syria because of its brutal civil war. In the opinion of the United States, there are no possibilities for a political solution to the war in Syria, and it is not going to facilitate the lifting of sanctions on Syria. It will be difficult for other countries to do business with Syria as long as the sanctions are in place.

Saudi Arabia has been an ally of the United States. On the other hand, Syria’s supporters have been Iran and Russia, whose entry into the civil war in 2015 perhaps saved al-Assad’s regime.

Relationships the return was initiated by the United Arab Emirates, which is also a US ally in the region.

According to Reuters sources, the talks between Saudi Arabia and Syria may presage Syria’s acceptance back into the Arab League, from which it was expelled in 2011. The next Arab League meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia in April.