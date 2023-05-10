The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran betrayed the salon eligibility of Syria’s al-Assad.

Saudi Arabia has announced that its diplomats will resume work in Syria after a long hiatus caused by the latter’s civil war. Syria has confirmed the restoration of relations and the return of Syrian diplomats to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis, leading the superpower of the Sunni Muslim world, supported the country’s autocratic leader in the Syrian civil war for a long time Bashar al-Assad the opposition fought against. Shiite Iran, on the other hand, supported al-Assad’s regime.

Syria, which has been in the position of an international hermit since the beginning of the civil war that started in 2011, has recently slowly returned to salon-worthy status. The country returned two days earlier as a member of the Arab League. Saudi Arabia will host the next meeting of the Arab League on May 19.

Door to the international community was truly opened for Syria in March, when Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the normalization of their relations after decades of hostility.

The agreement that revolutionized the geopolitics of the Middle East was of the New York Times revolutionary also because the United States had no role in its creation, but China acted as an intermediary country.