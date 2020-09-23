Middle East Russia promised Iran arms sales shortly after the United States announced new sanctions on Iran

“This has nothing to do with the illegal actions of the U.S. administration,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister said.

Russia announced on Tuesday that it will increase military cooperation and arms sales with Iran as soon as the United Nations arms trade restrictions expire next month. The news agency AFP, for example, reports this.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov the announcement was made fairly quickly after the United States announced its sanctions on Iran and promised to block the supply of Chinese tanks and Russian anti-aircraft equipment to Iran.

“New opportunities are opening up,” the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, referring to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will arrive in Moscow on Thursday to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovia.

“And this has nothing to do with the U.S. government’s illegal actions in trying to intimidate the entire world,” he added.

United States announced over the weekend that it would re-enact UN sanctions against Iran, which were lifted in 2015 when permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany and the European Union, signed an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program.

Under the agreement, Iran undertook to limit its nuclear power program so that it could not manufacture nuclear weapons.

Foreign minister Mike Pompeon according to the United States will use the mechanism enshrined in the agreement to return old UN sanctions if Iran violates the agreement. He considers that the conditions of the mechanism have been met.

Pompeo also threatened countries with “consequences” that “do not fulfill their obligation to impose sanctions”.

This did not resonate, as the United States announced in 2018 that it would withdraw unilaterally from the entire agreement, although it is now invoking it.

France, Germany and Britain, still involved in the agreement, said in a joint statement on Sunday that the US announcement had no legal significance for the actions of other countries.

Russia and China also consider US claims illegal.

Interesting the case, for example, is that Britain opposed the United States.

For Russia, any loosening of U.S. support to the Allies may bring more opportunities for increased influence, so the quarrel between the United States and its European allies is well suited to it.

At the same time, Russia seems ready to accept the irritation caused by its deals with Iran on the part of the United States.

“We are used to it,” Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said.

Shia Muslim led Iran will thus soon receive more arms assistance from Russia once the United States has done so billion-dollar arms deals Sunni-led countries such as Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, the United States has still promised Israel that it will consider its strike ability first-class.

Of the Great Powers ”great game“So accelerating again in the Middle East. Its sure winners are only arms dealers.