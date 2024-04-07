Middle East | Reuters sources: Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli attack on Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah have been firing at each other regularly for months.

At least three people have been killed in an Israeli attack on southern Lebanon, sources from the Reuters news agency say.

Among the dead is the field commander of the Radwan special forces of the Hezbollah extremist organization operating in Lebanon, the sources say.

Israel considers the Radwan forces in particular to be a significant threat to its country. The Radwan forces have taken the reins in Hezbollah's latest conflict against Israel and are known to be responsible for several attacks on Israel's border with Lebanon, says, among other things The New York Times.

In January, the commander of the Radwan forces was killed in an Israeli attack on southern Lebanon Wissam Hassan al-Tawil.

Israel and Hezbollah have been firing at each other regularly for months. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been forced to leave their homes, and several civilians in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli airstrikes in the area.