Middle East | Researchers: The US is losing its grip on the Middle East as oil nations pursue their own interests

The countries of the Middle East do not want to build their foreign policy on only one great power. That is why the West’s traditional allies are also deepening their cooperation with China and Russia.

July in the middle, the US president worried about the energy crisis Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia. The hope was to secure cheap oil supplies.

Biden’s fist bump i.e. fist salute crown prince Mohammed bin Salman however, it was enough to enrage human rights activists and party members at home. It did not revive the inflamed relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

In October, the expanded assembly of oil-producing countries Opec+ announced that it would reduce oil production by two million barrels per day. Since then, a new trough has been reached between Biden and Saudi Arabia, which he calls a “reject state”: US relations with the oil power have been assessed as worse than ever before.

It has been humiliating for Biden that Saudi Arabia, as an old ally, did not stand up to support the interests of the United States on the eve of the important midterm elections. At the same time, the decision of the oil-producing countries has been interpreted in the United States as a strong political statement in the midst of the Russian attack and the energy war.

The hurt can be seen, for example, in the Democratic senator by Chris Murphy for CNN in the comments given. According to him, for years, the United States has deliberately looked through the fingers when Saudi Arabia has “dismembered journalists” so that in an international crisis, Saudi Arabia would eventually choose the United States.

“But they didn’t. They chose Russia,” he stated.

In the Middle East the issue is not seen as unambiguous or politicized. Opec+ has emphasized that it is about the economy, which many experts also believe.

For example, the Middle East Institute think tank has estimated that the oil-producing countries have not, in practice, chosen the West rather than the East. Instead, the instability of the oil market has increased the unity of the producing countries and made them put their own interests before the interests of consumers.

“The price of oil is so important to Saudi Arabia’s budget and internal freedom that it primarily thinks about its own internal stability and its own interest,” says the professor. Hannu Juusola from the University of Helsinki.

At the same time, according to Juusola, it is true that the United States has clearly lost its support among its traditional allies in the Persian Gulf. The reasons are manifold and disappointing on both sides.

“Allies in the Persian Gulf feel that US foreign policy in relation to, for example, the Arab Spring uprisings, Syria and the Iran nuclear deal, did not sufficiently take into account the interests of its allies.”

In the process In the Middle East, preparations are being made for the fact that the United States has been trying to reduce its role in the region for a long time. During his visit in July, Biden tried to assure that the United States is not going to leave the Middle East and leave behind a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.

However, this has already happened to some extent.

According to Juusola, it’s not so much about replacing the US, but “reducing the eggs in the US basket”.

As the green transition progresses in Western countries and the US’s attention increasingly shifts to China, the old allies of the Middle East are also looking for new opportunities for cooperation.

That Saudi Arabia is able to act according to its own will and against the wishes of the United States, reflects the changing power relations in the Middle East.

The strengthening of the economies of China and other developing Brics countries has made it possible to move strongly to a multipolar world order, characterizes a senior researcher Toni Alaranta From the Foreign Policy Institute.

“Saudi Arabia’s wayward actions show that it is capable of acting independently. Gone are the days when the actions of Middle Eastern regimes are defined by what the United States thinks.”

Dependence on the United States has never been ideal for allies in the Middle East. According to Alaranta, the region is now aiming for a kind of balance.

“The purpose is to avoid a choice between, for example, China and Western countries and strive for an autonomous foreign policy as much as possible.”

“ “We don’t want to go back to that, where Middle East policy is defined from London or Washington.”

As one for example, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, whose current members include Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, has emerged as a cooperation entity.

The Shanghai network has appeared in public as a “counterforce to the West”. For example, observer member Iran is aspiring to join its ranks, whose membership took a new step at the meeting held in Uzbekistan in September.

However, Iran, isolated by the West, is not the only one that is attracted by deeper cooperation with China and Russia, several Western allies, such as NATO member Turkey, have also been interested in the cooperation organization.

From both sides despite the injury, the United States and Saudi Arabia have several reasons to maintain at least some form of cooperation.

Saudi Arabia plays a key role in at least two issues that the United States will always care about, estimates a senior researcher on Middle East security Emil Hokayem From the IISS think tank.

They are counter-terrorism cooperation and keeping Iran in check. Western countries’ interest in Iran is probably only growing as the country deepens its military cooperation with Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia also needs the United States, because China is not the same military player in the Middle East as the United States has been.

“The security of the Persian Gulf states is guaranteed in the west and prosperity in the east,” says Hokayem Financial Times magazine on the podcast.

Alaranta also believes that the full withdrawal of the United States from the Middle East could hinder the work against terrorism. However, when operating in the region, the country must be prepared for the fact that the cooperation relationship is in flux.

