Middle East | Researcher: It was unexpected that Hezbollah would attack Israel right now

Middle East|Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel on Sunday were different from the previous rocket war, says Susanne Dahlgren, director of the Finnish Middle East Institute.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Hezbollah carried out large-scale attacks on Israel on Sunday in revenge for the death of a high-ranking commander. Earlier on Sunday, Israel announced pre-emptive strikes on Lebanon. The director of the Finnish Middle East Institute, Susanne Dahlgren, finds it surprising that Hezbollah attacked Israel while the Gaza ceasefire negotiations were ongoing. Although it is still difficult to assess the consequences of Sunday’s attacks, Dahlgren reminds that Hezbollah and Israel do not want a wider war.

It was not expectedthat the extremist organization Hizbollah operating in Lebanon would attack Israel right now, when the Gaza war truce negotiations are underway, estimates the director of the Finnish Middle East Institute Susanne Dahlgren.

Hezbollah carried out large-scale attacks on Sunday blows Israel as revenge for a high-ranking commander of an extremist organization By Fuad Shukri of death. Israel killed Shukri in Lebanon in late July in response to an attack on the Golan Heights that killed children and youth. Hezbollah has denied being behind the Golan attack.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, the timing of Sunday’s attacks was based on the commemoration day celebrated by Shia Muslims, which coincides with it, says Al Jazeera.

Before Hezbollah’s attacks on Sunday, Israel announced that it would carry out pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon. According to Lebanese authorities, three people were killed in the attacks. The Israeli strikes were one of the most frequent bombings in Lebanon since last October.

According to Dahlgren Sunday’s attacks continue Hezbollah’s previous line of the extremist organization striking military targets in Israel, when Israel strikes Hezbollah targets, often killing civilians as well.

the BBC according to the Lebanese information reported by Israel, at least 133 civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the previous ten months. According to Israeli authorities, at least 26 Israeli civilians have died in the same period.

For example, in the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, Hezbollah took advantage of civil infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 rockets into Israel as part of the “first part” of the strikes. The organization said that dozens of bases and barracks of the Israeli Armed Forces were targeted by the rocket attacks.

Director of the Finnish Middle East Institute, Susanne Dahlgren.

The Israeli military said the Hezbollah strikes had caused very little damage, but it said hundreds of Hezbollah rockets had targeted residential areas in northern Israel, according to a US newspaper The New York Times.

“Hizbollah has had several hundred rocket attacks like this before. However, this is the first time it has been reported that these are revenge attacks for Shukri’s murder. In that sense, the strikes were different from the previous rocket war, which is going on all the time,” says Dahlgren.

Sunday Dahlgren does not want to assess the consequences of the attacks any further. He was himself on Sunday in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, where the atmosphere was calm.

In recent months, there has also been fear of a bigger war in the Middle East, when, in addition to Hezbollah, Iran has sworn revenge on Israel, the leader of the extremist organization Hamas to Ismail Haniyeh of death in Tehran.

Both Hezbollah and Gaza-based Hamas belong to the so-called Axis of Resistance, which is supported by Iran. However, Dahlgren reminds that Hezbollah and Israel do not want a wider war.

“Of course, in such situations, there is always the possibility that the situation will get out of hand, even if neither party wants it,” he says.

According to Hezbollah, its aim is to get a just solution to Gaza.

“The tension between these two will continue as long as the Palestinian issue is not resolved,” Dahlgren states.

Israel and Hamas visit currently ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, Egypt. However, there has been no significant progress in them so far.

“A ceasefire would also mean a pause in Hezbollah’s attacks,” says Dahlgren.