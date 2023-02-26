Middle East | Representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Authority held talks in Jordan

During the negotiations, two Israelis died in the West Bank in an attack that Israel described as a terrorist attack

of Israel and representatives of the Palestinian Authority met on Sunday. Jordan is hosting the “Political Security” talks. The purpose of the talks was to try to calm the situation after the deadly violence in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.

The meeting was held on the coast of the Red Sea in the city of Aqaba and was also attended by representatives of the United States, Egypt and Jordan. Jordan’s state broadcaster al-Mamlaka said after the meeting that the consultation had ended with an “agreement on several steps”.

During the negotiations, however, two Israelis died in the West Bank city of Huwara in an attack that Israel described as a terrorist attack.

Increased unrest this year has deepened international concern about the situation. Last year, more people died in the West Bank than at any other time since UN monitoring began.