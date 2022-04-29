Middle East Red Crescent: At least 42 injured in riots around al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

The mosque has been at the center of unrest for weeks.

At least 42 people were injured in riots near the al-Aqsa mosque on Friday, AFP news agency said.

22 of the injured have been taken to hospital. However, according to the organization, serious injuries have been avoided. The parties to the clashes were Israeli police forces and, they say, “rioters” throwing rocks and fireworks. Some of the thrown objects were also aimed at the Western Wall, or the Wailing Wall. The wall is one of the holy sites of the Jews.

The police according to three people were arrested. According to AFP reporters and eyewitnesses, police used tear gas and rubber bullets.

“For the past hour, the area has been quiet and [muslimi]believers have escaped safely [alueelle]”Police said.

The recent clashes are a continuation of weeks of unrest that has injured at least 300 Palestinians and some Israeli police. In addition, 12 Israelis, two Ukrainians, 26 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have been killed in various attacks since March 22, according to AFP.

Israelis the invasion of al-Aqsa during the holy month of Muslims, Ramadan, has caused global concern, according to AFP, but security forces have had to respond to “extremist provocations”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has sought to alleviate tension by emphasizing the country’s commitment to a situation where Muslims are allowed to pray at the mosque. Jews, in turn, have the right to visit the Temple Mount, on the hill of which al-Aqsa and the Mosque of the Rocks are located.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest place for Muslims. The Jews call it the Temple Mount in reference to the two temples that previously existed in the area. The region is at the center of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is located in occupied East Jerusalem.