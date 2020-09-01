Middle East Qatar used its money to anoint the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

Israel retaliated against Hamas attacks by bombing Gaza almost daily for weeks.

The oil state Qatar has once again negotiated an informal ceasefire between Islamist Hamas and Israel, news agencies Reuters and AFP report. Hamas controls the Palestinian territory of Gaza, which is being besieged by Israel.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwarin the office was told of a ceasefire when a Qatar representative Mohammed al-Emadi had discussed the matter with both Hamas and Israel.

Gazasta has been sent in recent weeks using balloons, mostly primitive fire bombs to the Israeli side. According to Israel, they have set fire to more than 400 fires and damaged farmers ’areas.

Israeli soldiers assisted in the firefighting work on 19 August after firebombs were sent from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to the Israeli side.­

Israel, for its part, has been bombing Gaza almost daily since August 6. In addition, it blocked fuel supplies to Gaza’s only power plant, after which Gazans received electricity only through Israel for about four hours a day.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that fuel deliveries will be able to pass normally again from Tuesday. The Israeli blockade had also tightened on fishing vessels and is now returning to its former state.

A Hamas source also said it was building a new power line and increasing Qatar’s $ 30 million aid package to $ 35 million, or about $ 29 million. The difference will be used to pay public sector wages, AFP news agency reported.

Corresponding measures have often been taken in the past:

With the attacks, Hamas is trying to gain the attention and assistance of Gaza, which is being besieged by Israel, and the organization itself, also seeking to ease the blockade. Israel will respond with its superior army and further tighten the blockade. Thereafter, Qatar promises from time to time substantial financial assistance and Israel the cessation of its attacks in return for the cessation of the Hamas attacks, which will temporarily calm the situation.

Gaza is an area the size of Espoo, home to about two million Palestinians. Hamas has been in power in Gaza for 13 years, but Israel controls the area with a strict blockade.

Israel, the EU and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization.