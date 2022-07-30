Middle East puzzle
In her latest article published in the Wall Street Journal, Kate Elliott House likened President Biden to British Prime Minister Chamberlain, who missed a historic opportunity prior to the outbreak of World War II in framing a firm stance on Nazism.
And Biden repeated the same historical mistake by constantly adopting the policy of “appeasing” Iran instead of expressing a real and proportionate transformation with the real threat that Iran and its policies represent to the interests of the United States and all of its allies in the region.
And that “perhaps” was the aim of AlMonitor organizing (more than a week ago) a meeting with the writer, not only to review her personal reading of the Jeddah summits and the prospects for US-Saudi relations, but to infer the creation of a pressured American current that rejects the continuation of that approach.
The link to that meeting is still available on the website, and I advise those interested in US-Arab relations to watch that meeting. Kate Elliott House went beyond the (current) political symbolism of the meeting between His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Biden, and chose a smart maneuver between a number of questions to focus on what the transformations in the Gulf situation require from similar ones for the American ally towards Saudi Arabia and the entire Arab Gulf states ( within what it represents within the Middle East system).
As for the other part, Washington must realize that geography has its own rulership, as the Middle East mediates Asia and Africa on the one hand, and its direct contact with Europe through the Mediterranean basin imposes a special political reality, and that the geography of the Cold War is no longer possible.
“It’s the economy, you idiot.” Those were the words of President Bill Clinton, which reduced the international reality after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Even the concept of “globalization” upon which American Clintonism was founded no longer exists in its yesterday’s standards.
As for the hypothesis of the sustainability of multipolarity, the Ukrainian crisis will lead to its conclusion to create a conviction among the geostrategically competing major powers before others in the absurdity of rough competition (wars / proxy wars / wars between wars). A separation must be made here between the necessities of security interdependence and political alignment in order to obtain security guarantees.
This is what Washington must realize, if it wants to contribute to making a real Middle Eastern partnership, based on mutual interests, and that Middle Eastern balance is what will lead to sustainable stability. The United States must be aware that opening up to new partners does not necessarily mean reducing the status of the United States, but rather a logical activation of the status of economic geography.
*Bahraini writer
