Israeli Missile Hits Tehran, Hamas Leader Killed

The risk of a total escalation in the Middle East is growing. In the space of seven hours, Israeli intelligence and the army have carried out the assassinations of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and the political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The missile that killed the leader of the Palestinian faction arrived at two in the morning, hitting him “directly”. The windows, doors and walls of his room in the secret apartment that the Pasdaran had made available to him in the heart of the Iranian capital were completely destroyed. Hamas itself announced the news while it was still dark.

The Israeli media immediately published facts and photos, but no official claim of responsibility arrived. Not even in the evening, when the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he spoke to the nation appearing more firm than in the previous days, aware of having obtained results that give him at least for the moment certainty of political survival. Not even an explicit word on Haniyeh, but a clear statement: “We have dealt devastating blows to all our enemies“. Then a warning of no small importance: “War takes time.”

In short, the end of hostilities in the Strip and with the other enemies is not at the door. Bibi’s turnaround now requires new decisions. The first to have to make them sit in the halls of power in Tehran, where the initial shock at the elimination of his friend Haniyeh – a guest in the capital for the inauguration of the new president Massoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday – will have to be overcome quickly to make room for a response.

According to the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei reportedly ordered a direct strike on Israel. But will the Islamic Republic dare to go into direct confrontation with enemy number one, as it has already done in the past few months? Or will it choose to let tempers settle by planning a retaliation that will be diluted over time and perhaps even more dangerous? The Supreme Security Council met a few hours after the news of Haniyeh’s death.

There is one brake for Iran, and that is the consideration of being closer than ever to nuclear capability, an object of unparalleled deterrence. An opportunity that could suffer irreparable damage if Tehran were to indulge in ill-considered reactions. A full-blown confrontation between Iran, Hezbollah and Israel would have incalculable consequences. Official statements, however, were very harsh. “The Islamic Republic will defend its honor and make the terrorist invaders regret their cowardly action,” thundered President Pezeshkian. While for Supreme Leader Khamenei, “the Zionist regime will face severe punishment for the assassination of Haniyeh.”

Iran closes airspace, Tehran heads for attack on Israel

Iran has announced the closure of its airspace until 5:00 a.m. Italian time, according to sources cited by Israeli media. Military analysts report that Tehran has also informed Qatar and Saudi Arabia in these hours of its intention to carry out an attack against Israel, asking Doha and Riyadh not to allow the Jewish state or the United States to use their airspace.

Khamenei to lead funeral prayers for Haniyeh in Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Lead Funeral Prayers for Ismail Haniye Todayh, the Hamas leader killed yesterday in Tehran by an Israeli missile. The state broadcaster Press TV reported, confirming that the funeral will be held in the Iranian capital.