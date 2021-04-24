Middle East Police and Palestinians clash in East Jerusalem – US, EU and UN call for peace

More than a hundred have been wounded in skirmishes that continued for the second night.

Israel clashes between police and Palestinians continued the night before Saturday in the eastern Palestinian part of Jerusalem. The skirmishes began when police denied Palestinians access to parts of an old city where Muslims have been accustomed to gather during a month of fasting during Ramadan.

The situation was exacerbated when a group of far-right Jews on the march arrived to shout “death to the Arabs”.

The Palestinian Red Crescent injured at least 105 people in clashes the night before Friday. According to the Israeli authorities, there are 20 wounded police officers.

New violence broke out on Friday night as thousands of Muslims left the al-Aqsa mosque after evening prayers and were met with dozens of armed police officers. Palestinians threw water bottles and police stunned grenades. Later, the clashes spread to different parts of the West Bank.

Violence has raised concerns abroad. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Pricehas tweeted the Ministry is deeply concerned about the situation. He called for an end to violent rhetoric, and the EU and the UN also called for peace.

Clashes have continued in East Jerusalem since Muslim Ramadan began on April 13th. The mood has intensified in recent days. Videos have been posted on the Internet of young Palestinians attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews and far-right Jews attacking Arabs.

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion said he had consulted with Palestinian leaders to end the insane violence. The Lion said he tried to cancel the Lehava march of far-right Jews but police said the march was legal. The Lion recalled that police have arrested dozens of Jews who have attacked Arabs over the past couple of weeks.

Palestinian Authority condemned the incitement to violence by far-right groups, which in recent days has led to several attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, called on the international community to protect Palestinians from attacks that it said were backed by the Israeli government.