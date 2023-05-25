Middle East peace strategy
The new dynamics and relations between the countries of the Middle East are changing the strategic and political environment, starting with settling disputes and expanding the scope of alliances without mediation, influence or political bargaining. Only stability and prosperity. The United States, for example, is no longer the main driver of security stakes in the Middle East, or as one Middle Eastern regional affairs analyst said, “the countries of the region make peace without Washington.”
In the last five years, the Middle East region has witnessed a great diplomatic movement towards disengagement from a single ally to a multiplicity of allies, and the theory of shrinking US hegemony in the Middle East has become clear and obvious, in contrast to the priorities of the countries of the region in the (inevitable) historical shift towards their economic and security interests and rallying around More reliable and easier-to-deal allies, to ensure its strategic interests, improve its defenses and maintain its capabilities without losses.
From this standpoint, the region – especially in the Gulf – witnessed a new narrative of peace and great diplomatic efforts that led to a number of political breakthroughs and immediate results, such as the breakthrough of the dispute between the Arab Quartet countries and Qatar, the return of warm relations with Turkey, and the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran after seven years. Years of estrangement and tension, and thus the proxy war in Yemen will recede, with indications of a breakthrough soon, following the recent prisoner exchange initiatives and the expected understandings to extend the truce and chart the country’s post-war future. Finally, Syria will return to its Arab embrace after intense diplomatic efforts.
This is in addition to the great rapprochement that has doubled recently between the Gulf states and Iraq. All of this may facilitate the possibility of reaching solutions in Lebanon and its return to its safe Arab embrace. There is no doubt that there is a blockage in the prospects for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as the biggest issue preoccupying Arab public opinion, as the term peace in the Middle East has been associated with the Palestinian cause, and peace in the region remains incomplete without ending this conflict, which in the event of ending it requires the integration of Israel within the countries of the region, as it began appears in the horizon.
According to analytical readings of the reality of the region and its increasing inclination towards peace and its continuous movement towards it, it is clear today that the greatest role in establishing peace and calming tensions is the active Gulf role that draws other features for peace and ending the conflict by winning over all parties and starting to create the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue, and thus creating effective strategic solutions. Which will return peace, security and development to the entire region.
Therefore, there are opinions that affirm that the expansion of Arab peace agreements with Israel would push the process forward towards innovative, effective and unprecedented solutions. Sven Koopmans, the European Union’s envoy to the Middle East peace process, says that the process needs energy, new ideas and courageous people, as he calls it “reverse engineering for peace.” With the energy, efforts and courage of the Gulf leaders, the peace process, with its courageous narrative, will crystallize from the Gulf.
* Saudi writer
#Middle #East #peace #strategy
Leave a Reply