Mahmoud Abbas goes on the offensive. Shaken for months, even years, by the American attacks (recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as well as the annexation of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, “peace” plan concocted between Trump and Netanyahu aimed at carving up the Palestinian territories, normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab countries, all against a background of occupation and continued colonization), the Palestinian leadership seemed to be sailing on sight. At the end of last week, she announced a decision hoped for by many and which has considerable political significance. The Palestinian president has decided to hold general elections in three stages. The legislative elections will take place on May 22, the presidential election on July 31 and the ballot for the Palestinian National Council, an organ of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), will be held on August 31.

It’s not nothing. The last presidential election took place in January 2005 and the previous legislative elections in January 2006. If these elections can now be called, it is thanks to the agreement of all the Palestinian organizations, including Hamas. “We have worked in recent months to s overcome obstacles and achieve to such an announcement “ , said the organization that runs Gaza, calling for elections “Free where the voter can express himself without pressure and without restrictions, in full transparency”. An agreement that had never been found before between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah, and which will have repercussions on the PLO, the sole guarantor of the agreements made with Israel.

Joe Biden has stepped up the signals to the Palestinians

It has not escaped anyone that this decision by Mahmoud Abbas comes a few days before the inauguration of Joe Biden. The new American president, unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, has stepped up the signals to the Palestinians. Even though there is little chance that he will reconsider recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he has nevertheless made it known, via his vice-president, Kamala Harris, that the PLO’s Washington office will be reopened. In addition, the commissioner general of Unrwa (the UN Office for Palestinian Refugees), Philippe Lazzarini, said he hoped that the future Biden administration would resume its contribution to the budget at the level of what it was before. to be partially frozen by the Trump administration in 2018.

For Fatah as for Hamas, it was necessary to change attitude. First, because the Palestinians, in Gaza as in the West Bank, are opposed to the political division which undermines their national struggle for the creation of a state. These two organizations are now suffering a form of popular rejection which, in the long term, could be catastrophic. Moreover, the international context pushes them to be more pragmatic. Mahmoud Abbas is notably supported by the European Union, which welcomed his decision. “A new welcome”, underlines Brussels, which also calls “The Israeli authorities to facilitate the holding of these elections throughout the Palestinian territory”. This means that the ballot must also be held in East Jerusalem. For the moment, the Israeli government is all the more silent since elections are to be held in March in Israel, and the outbidding is on the right and the extreme right, therefore against the Palestinians.

For Hamas, it is also a question of restoring its image after the capitulation of the Gulf countries. According to the Iranian site Kayhan, his agreement for the holding of elections would have been acquired after Russia, Turkey, Qatar and Egypt committed themselves to guarantee the success of the poll. This is all the more important given that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in particular do not hide their support for Mohammed Dahlan, former member of Fatah and head of preventive security in Gaza, exiled in the UAE where he is advisor to the emir and whose presidential ambitions are displayed, both literally and figuratively. Finally, a sign of regional changes, Hamas, which had left Syria at the start of the 2011 uprising, would have resumed speaking with the authorities in Damascus while Israel increased the air raids and continued to threaten Iran.