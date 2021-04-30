Middle East Palestine’s first elections in 15 years were postponed at the last minute: President Abbas accuses Israel, Islamist organization Hamas condemns decision

The last elections were held in the Palestinian territories in 2006. They were followed by violence and a sharp dichotomy.

Palestinians president Mahmoud Abbas reported on the night between Thursday and Friday that the parliamentary elections in the Palestinian territories scheduled for May will be postponed until later, news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

Abbas believes the blame for the postponement of the election lies with Israel, which has not yet granted a voting permit to the Palestinians in East Jerusalem. It is unclear whether the presidential elections promised for the end of July will be held.

Hamas, the Islamist organization in power in Gaza, condemned Abbas’ announcement of the postponement of elections. The Palestinians protested against the postponement of elections in Gaza and the West Bank.

It is widely suspected that Abbas will postpone the election because he fears Hamas will succeed in the election better than his own Fatah party. Fatah is also internally divided and many consider Abbas, 85, who has been president since 2005, corrupt.

Café customers watched Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speak on the election in Hebron on the West Bank.­

Palestinian Territories the previous parliamentary elections were held in 2006. They led to the victory of Hamas and soon to violence between supporters of Hamas and Fatah, as well as a sharp dichotomy between the regions.

The West recognizes the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority, which governs the Palestinian territories in the West Bank. Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is instead considered a terrorist organization.

Both ruling parties are considered authoritarian and corrupt and their support for the people has declined, writes a Palestinian scholar Yara Hawari al-Jazeera channel in his comment.

Abbas ’own presidency was originally scheduled to last four years. The presidential election has been repeatedly postponed due to disputes between Fatah and Hamas, as have parliamentary elections.