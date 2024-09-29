Sunday, September 29, 2024
Middle East | Organization: 12 killed in airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Syria

September 29, 2024
Middle East | Organization: 12 killed in airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Syria
There was no information about the perpetrator of the airstrikes, but Israel is known to have carried out hundreds of strikes against them.

Twelve A fighter of armed groups supported by Iran has been killed and several wounded in airstrikes in the eastern part of Syria, the non-governmental organization Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday, according to the AFP news agency.

There was no information about the perpetrator of the airstrikes. They targeted positions of the armed groups in the city of Deir ez-Zor and to its east, and in the Abu Kamal area near the Iraqi border.

Iran supports the Syrian government and armed groups operating in Syria. Israel is known to have carried out hundreds of strikes against these groups.

The Hezbollah organization operating in Lebanon, whose leader Hassan Nasrallah Israel killed in an airstrike in Beirut on Friday, is also linked to pro-Iranian groups operating in Syria, and is known to receive arms shipments through Syria.

