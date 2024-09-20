Middle East | Officials: At least eight dead in Israeli air strike on Beirut – Hezbollah chief also reportedly killed

Middle East|A source close to Hezbollah says that the head of an important unit was killed in the Israeli strike.

of Lebanon in the capital Beirut, at least eight people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike. This is reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, which previously said that three people died in the attack.

In addition, almost 60 people are said to have been wounded in the attack.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Defense, the Israeli strike hit the southern parts of Beirut. A source close to the extremist group Hezbollah, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says the Israeli strike killed the head of an important unit Ibrahim Aqil.

The Israeli armed forces, on the other hand, say in their statement that they carried out a targeted attack in Beirut.

of Lebanon according to the state news agency, the attack targeted an apartment in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In late July, Israel killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in Beirut By Fuad Shukri.

of Israel the armed forces said earlier on Friday that about 140 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel in an hour. Hezbollah, on the other hand, said that it fired at Israeli military bases in response to Israel’s attacks on southern Lebanon.

Israel also previously announced that it had carried out attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. According to Israel, the strikes would have hit, among other things, about a hundred rocket launch pads and the infrastructure used by Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon’s state-owned news agency, Israel struck Lebanon at least 52 times. The Times of Israel – newspaper, the attacks started on Thursday afternoon and were carried out in several waves.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu postpones his departure to New York in the United States during the day due to the security situation in the northern part of the country. A representative of his office tells news agency AFP about it.

It has previously been reported that Netanyahu will travel to New York on Tuesday of next week, when the UN General Assembly also begins. According to a representative of the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu will not travel to the United States until Wednesday of next week.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have fired at each other almost daily since the Gaza war began last fall. This week, Israel’s defense minister Yoav Gallant said the focus of the war is shifting north.

Tensions have risen this week when the pagers and walkie-talkies of the Hezbollah group exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 37 people died and nearly 3,000 were injured in the explosions.

As usual, Israel has neither admitted nor denied being behind the explosions, but it has generally been considered the perpetrator of the attacks.