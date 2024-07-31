Middle East | NY Times: Iran plans to strike Israel directly

Middle East|Tensions in Israel’s neighboring areas have grown significantly since a missile strike killed 12 children and teenagers in the Israeli-occupied Golan.

Iran’s supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered Iran to strike directly at Israel, tells The New York Times.

It would be revenge for the Hamas leader who was killed in Tehran the night before Wednesday.

The newspaper quotes three anonymous Iranian official sources.

According to the newspaper, Khamenei gave the order at a meeting of Iran’s Security Council on Wednesday, shortly after Iran announced the leader of Hamas’ political wing to Ismail Haniyeh died the night before Wednesday in an Israeli attack.

The New York Times reports that two of their sources belong to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Iran and Hamas have both accused Israel of Haniyeh’s assassination. Israel has refused to comment on the issue despite journalists’ questions.

Tensions Tensions between Iran and Israel have grown since a missile strike killed 12 children and teenagers in the Israeli-occupied Golan last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Israel also struck against the Iran-backed Hezbollah organization in Beirut. One of Hezbollah’s top commanders was killed in the attack.