Middle East | NOW: Iran delays retaliation to give truce negotiators time

Middle East|On Thursday and Friday, ceasefire negotiations took place in Doha. Negotiations are expected to continue next week.

Iran’s is expected to delay its planned retaliatory strike against Israel.

US, Iranian and Israeli officials say the delay is meant to give negotiators time to finalize a truce. The ceasefire is aimed at the release of hostages and detainees and the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

About that tells The New York Times.

On Friday, the truce negotiations continued for a second day in Doha, Qatar. The negotiations aimed to decide on the still open issues between the extremist organization Hamas and Israel. After the negotiations ended, the mediating countries – the United States, Egypt and Qatar – sent a joint statement saying that a proposal for a compromise agreement had been presented to both sides.

Senior officials from the mediating countries are expected to meet again in Cairo before the end of next week.

Already over for two weeks we have been waiting for Iran to take revenge on Israel for the former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyyan murder. Haniyya died in a bomb attack in Tehran.

The Lebanese extremist organization Hezbollah has also threatened revenge against Israel.

A poster erected in memory of Hamas leader Ismail Hanyya in Tehran.

On Thursday, after the first day of negotiations, the Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called Iran’s foreign minister Ali Bagheri to Kan. With a view to negotiations, Al Thani encouraged Iran to withdraw from any intentions that could escalate the situation in the Middle East, the New York Times reports citing its sources.

On Friday, Israeli intelligence estimated that Hezbollah and Iran had lowered the alert status of their rocket and missile units, the country’s officials said. According to them, Israel now believes that the Iranian attack will happen only later.

Qatar’s prime minister held talks with Iran’s foreign minister again on Friday after the Doha talks ended. The ministry’s statement says that both ministers had underlined the need for peace and de-escalation in the region.

of the United States president Joe Biden according to which the emergence of an agreement between Hamas and Israel is already close. However, Biden warns the parties not to jeopardize efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Foreign minister Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday to promote negotiations on the agreement. According to Biden, Blinken is traveling to the Middle East in part to emphasize that no one in the region should now take steps to destabilize the negotiations.

During the last few days, representatives of several Western countries have tried to influence Iran and Israel so that the parties do not escalate the situation in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Saturday to promote negotiations on the armistice agreement.

According to the White House, the basis of the compromise proposal given to the parties is the issues on which a consensus has been reached during the past week. According to the White House, a proposal has been made regarding the issues that are still open, which will make it possible to reach an agreement quickly.

The extremist organization Hamas announced on Friday that it will not accept the “new conditions” presented by Israel. The sources who spoke to the AFP news agency said that these conditions included, among other things, the leaving of Israeli forces on the Gaza border with Egypt. According to Israel, this would be necessary to prevent arms smuggling.

Hamas has demanded a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the full return of people driven from their residential areas and an unrestricted exchange of prisoners.