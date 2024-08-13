Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Middle East | NOW: Hamas does not intend to participate in Thursday's ceasefire talks

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
Middle East | NOW: Hamas does not intend to participate in Thursday’s ceasefire talks
However, Hamas’ decision not to participate in Thursday’s negotiations does not mean that progress cannot be made in the negotiations.

An extremist organization According to a representative of Hamas, the organization does not intend to participate in Thursday’s cease-fire negotiations, he says New York Times.

The organization’s representative in Lebanon says that Hamas leaders decided to withdraw from the negotiations because they do not believe that the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in the negotiations in good faith.

According to the representative of Hamas, Netanyahu does not want to stop the aggression, but to prolong the war and even expand it to a wider area.

According to the documents seen by the newspaper, Netanyahu has been quietly making new demands on the agreement in recent weeks. According to the newspaper, his own negotiators fear that the new requirements will cause additional difficulties in reaching an agreement. However, Netanyahu’s office has denied that the prime minister added new conditions.

However, Hamas’ decision not to participate in Thursday’s negotiations does not mean that progress cannot be made in the negotiations. In practice, Hamas leaders have not engaged in face-to-face negotiations with Israel since Israel began its crackdown on Gaza, instead relying on Qatari and Egyptian mediators who have passed proposals back and forth.

According to New York Times sources, Hamas is still ready to act through mediators if Israel presents a serious response to the organization’s latest proposal from the beginning of July.

