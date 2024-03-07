The curtain falls with no results on yet another round of talks in Cairo to silence the weapons in the Gaza Strip. Nobody spoke of a “rupture”, because the negotiations will resume next week and the director of the CIA, Bill Burns, also made a move, who reportedly flew to Cairo and then to Doha to continue negotiations with the Prime Minister of Qatar. But there will certainly not be a truce before the start of Ramadan, on Sunday or Monday, while Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu rejects all international pressure and reiterates his desire to eradicate Hamas from the city of Rafah, because not doing so, he said, would mean “losing the war”.
Meanwhile, the situation along the dividing line between Lebanon and Israel is also becoming increasingly heated, with an allegedly threatening Israeli ultimatum to the Hezbollah movement, later denied by Israel.
In Cairo the delegations of Qatar, Hamas and the United States were withdrawn. A senior official of the Islamic movement accused Israel of having “thwarted” all the mediators' efforts to reach an agreement. At the same time, in a note the same movement specified that “the Hamas delegation left Cairo to consult” with its leadership” but “negotiations and efforts continue to stop the aggression, allow the return of displaced persons and bring humanitarian aid to our Palestinian people.”
Even Israel, which had not sent its delegation to Cairo, saying that it first wanted a list of the hostages who could be released under the agreement, made it a point to let it be known in a roundabout way that negotiations are continuing: “It's a mistake think the hostage negotiations are over,” said US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, adding that “conversations are still ongoing. There are people coming and going” and “distances are being closed.”
The major differences, however, evidently remain, while Benyamin Netanyahu is determined to go ahead at all costs with the offensive against the city of Rafah and the number of deaths in the Strip has reached 30,800, according to the toll provided by the Hamas authorities. “Our army – warned the Israeli prime minister – will continue to fight against all Hamas battalions, even in Rafah. Rafah is the last stronghold of Hamas. Whoever tells us not to act there is asking us to lose the war. This it won't happen.”
A position which, however, continues to irritate the White House to the point that, according to the Washington Post, the Biden administration appears to be evaluating ways to prevent the Jewish state from using US weapons in the event that it attacks the densely populated area around the city of Rafah.
President Joe Biden announced overnight during the State of the Union Address that “US military forces will lead an emergency mission to establish a Mediterranean port on the coast of Gaza that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicines and temporary shelters” for civilians in the Strip.
UN, ok port to Gaza. 576 thousand people on the brink of famine
The United Nations has raised the alarm that at least 576,000 people, a quarter of the population, are on the brink of famine. Urgent interventions are needed and even the American idea of building a port to facilitate the arrival of food is welcomed positively by the UN. “Any way to get aid to Gaza, either by sea or by air – commented Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress – is obviously good”. “We – he added – need more access points to allow the entry of a greater volume of aid”.
Burns, CIA director, in Egypt and Qatar
The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, Bill Burns, has returned to the Middle East, according to an American official and another source familiar with the trip. CNN writes it. Burns' trip comes as negotiations to broker a ceasefire in Gaza appear to be at an impasse and are unlikely to be resolved before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (Sunday, March 10). The source said Burns was in Egypt yesterday before traveling to Qatar today. Burns is not scheduled to stop in Israel during this trip, the U.S. official said. There probably won't even be a “quadruple” meeting with the heads of Egyptian and Israeli intelligence and the prime minister of Qatar, as happened in Paris two weeks ago. Burns led efforts by US President Joe Biden's administration to reach a ceasefire agreement. He met with the Prime Minister of Qatar in Washington earlier this week. Qatar and Egypt are Hamas' main interlocutors and talks took place in Cairo this week.
Israeli sources, the US plan on the port in Gaza is good
Israel welcomes the US plan to build a “temporary pier” on the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid by sea and will coordinate the development of the project with the United States. An Israeli official said this, as reported by the Times of Israel. Israel “fully supports” the creation of such a facility, the official says on condition of anonymity, after US officials said President Joe Biden would announce in his State of the Union address that the US military will build a port for receive supplies for civilians in the Palestinian enclave.
