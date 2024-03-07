The curtain falls with no results on yet another round of talks in Cairo to silence the weapons in the Gaza Strip. Nobody spoke of a “rupture”, because the negotiations will resume next week and the director of the CIA, Bill Burns, also made a move, who reportedly flew to Cairo and then to Doha to continue negotiations with the Prime Minister of Qatar. But there will certainly not be a truce before the start of Ramadan, on Sunday or Monday, while Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu rejects all international pressure and reiterates his desire to eradicate Hamas from the city of Rafah, because not doing so, he said, would mean “losing the war”.

Meanwhile, the situation along the dividing line between Lebanon and Israel is also becoming increasingly heated, with an allegedly threatening Israeli ultimatum to the Hezbollah movement, later denied by Israel.

In Cairo the delegations of Qatar, Hamas and the United States were withdrawn. A senior official of the Islamic movement accused Israel of having “thwarted” all the mediators' efforts to reach an agreement. At the same time, in a note the same movement specified that “the Hamas delegation left Cairo to consult” with its leadership” but “negotiations and efforts continue to stop the aggression, allow the return of displaced persons and bring humanitarian aid to our Palestinian people.”

Maissaa, from teacher to diaper producer in the Gaza drama



Even Israel, which had not sent its delegation to Cairo, saying that it first wanted a list of the hostages who could be released under the agreement, made it a point to let it be known in a roundabout way that negotiations are continuing: “It's a mistake think the hostage negotiations are over,” said US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, adding that “conversations are still ongoing. There are people coming and going” and “distances are being closed.”

The major differences, however, evidently remain, while Benyamin Netanyahu is determined to go ahead at all costs with the offensive against the city of Rafah and the number of deaths in the Strip has reached 30,800, according to the toll provided by the Hamas authorities. “Our army – warned the Israeli prime minister – will continue to fight against all Hamas battalions, even in Rafah. Rafah is the last stronghold of Hamas. Whoever tells us not to act there is asking us to lose the war. This it won't happen.”

A position which, however, continues to irritate the White House to the point that, according to the Washington Post, the Biden administration appears to be evaluating ways to prevent the Jewish state from using US weapons in the event that it attacks the densely populated area around the city of Rafah.

President Joe Biden announced overnight during the State of the Union Address that “US military forces will lead an emergency mission to establish a Mediterranean port on the coast of Gaza that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicines and temporary shelters” for civilians in the Strip.

To know more: