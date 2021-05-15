Middle East Nearly 140 people have already died in Gaza – bombings and rocket attacks continued the night before Saturday

Israel and fighting between the Palestinians has resumed the night before Saturday.

Qatarilaismedia al-Jazeeran Israel has continued the bombing of Gaza by airstrikes and artillery on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hamas is said to have fired rockets at Israel, hitting the city of Ashdod, among others. A rocket hit Ashdod Times of Israel according to the fuel depot and sent a huge fireball into the sky.

Attacks on the Gaza Strip have so far killed at least 126 people, 31 of whom are children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, AFP news agency reported. Al-Jazeera, meanwhile, says 137 Palestinians, 36 of whom are children, have already died in Gaza.

Fatalities in addition, at least more than 900 people have been wounded in Gaza. According to the UN, 10,000 Gazans have been forced to flee their homes due to the bombings.

According to Israeli sources, nine Israelis have died. According to the AFP, the dead also include a child and a soldier. More than 560 are said to have been wounded.

Since Monday, more than 2,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza. Israel, for its part, has struck nearly 800 targets. On Friday, the country’s armed forces made, among other things, a massive attack on the Hamas tunnel network, which had been excavated under civilian areas.

An explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the town of Beit Lahia north of Gaza.­

Ceasefire it is estimated that it may be on its income in the next few days, says a diplomatic source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations Times of Israel magazine.

According to the diplomat, mediators have expressed cautious optimism that the fighting could be halted within the coming days. He says the assessment is based on experience from previous ceasefire negotiations to end previous violence. In addition, the assessment has been influenced by an examination of the atmosphere in the conference room.

Negotiators believe the Israeli fierce bombings on Thursday and Friday may indicate that the country will make its final attacks before it agrees to end the fighting.

Times of Israel according to the political leader of Hamas Khaled Mashaal told Harm on Friday that Hamas would be ready for a ceasefire but has not received a response from Israel. According to Mashaal, the United States and Russia would be involved in the negotiations.

The UN Security Council will once again hold a virtual meeting on Sunday over the Israeli-Palestinian crisis. The time has already garnered criticism from those who believe that the Security Council should take action more quickly.

Secretary – General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate ceasefire from both Israel and Hamas.

Violence between the Arab and Jewish populations has been seen in many places in Israel. In addition to the clashes, both the synagogue and the mosques have been set on fire.

Police say more than 750 people have been arrested this week.

Times of Israel tells the description of the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem from the video, which shows how far-right members of the Jewish population are firing bullets at Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks. The newspaper estimates that the seizure of civilians by arms would be a more severe escalation in the situation.

Recent the escalation of the situation is due, among other things, to Israel’s decision to evict Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah. According to the UN and the EU, such evictions, the destruction of houses and other property, and the construction of settlements are contrary to international law.

Tensions have also escalated in northern Israel, where the country is technically at war with neighboring Lebanon and Syria. The Israeli army said it fired warning shots on Friday against members of the rioters who had come to Israel from Lebanese territory and made them return to the other side of the border.

Israel’s arch-enemy Iran-pro Shiite organization Hezbollah says a 21-year-old member of the organization was killed by Israeli bullets.

Three rockets were later fired at Israel from Syria. Hezbollah is also active in Syria, but no link has been established between the events.