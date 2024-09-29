Middle East | Media: Jordan says a rocket fired from southern Lebanon landed in its territory

Middle East|The rocket fell in the desert.

of Israel eastern neighbor Jordan says a rocket launched from southern Lebanon has landed in its territory. The news channels report on it CNN and Al-Jazeera.

According to the Jordanian armed forces, the rocket fell in an uninhabited desert area east of the capital Amman.

Jordan says that the rocket did not cause any damage.

Jordan does not share a land border with Lebanon. It signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994.