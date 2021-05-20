Middle East Media: Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire

Hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas increased earlier on Thursday

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire, according to several media outlets, including Al Jazeera and Israeli media. According to the news agency Reuters, the Hamas authority, among others, also said that the ceasefire is reciprocal. It is scheduled to begin the night between Thursday and Friday.

Hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas increased earlier on Thursday. In the evening, the result was expected to be prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a meeting of his security cabinet, according to various sources, to discuss a possible ceasefire to end the violence.

A BBC reporter said, citing sources, that the Israeli government had told Egypt it agreed to a ceasefire. The reporter told about it on Twitter. Egypt has been actively involved in discussions on the ceasefire.

Information about a possible meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet came after pressure to stop the bloodshed had increased. At the same time, however, Israel made air strikes on Gaza and rocket attacks from Gaza toward Israel intensified.