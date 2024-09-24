Thursday, September 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Middle East | Lebanese security sources: Israel struck near Beirut

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Middle East | Lebanese security sources: Israel struck near Beirut
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Lebanon’s foreign minister, nearly half a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

of Lebanon security sources say Israel struck near the Lebanese capital Beirut. The target is said to have been some kind of warehouse located in Saadiyat, twenty kilometers south of Beirut.

The Lebanese foreign minister who arrived in the United States for the UN General Assembly Abdallah Bou Habib says nearly half a million Lebanese have been forced to flee their homes due to Israeli strikes. Before Israel’s attacks this week, about 110,000 people had been forced to flee their homes in Lebanon.

#Middle #East #Lebanese #security #sources #Israel #struck #Beirut

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Astro Bot’s free DLC adds Stellar Blade’s Eve and a Helldiver to save

Astro Bot's free DLC adds Stellar Blade's Eve and a Helldiver to save

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]