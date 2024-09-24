Middle East | Lebanese security sources: Israel struck near Beirut

Middle East|According to Lebanon’s foreign minister, nearly half a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

of Lebanon security sources say Israel struck near the Lebanese capital Beirut. The target is said to have been some kind of warehouse located in Saadiyat, twenty kilometers south of Beirut.

The Lebanese foreign minister who arrived in the United States for the UN General Assembly Abdallah Bou Habib says nearly half a million Lebanese have been forced to flee their homes due to Israeli strikes. Before Israel’s attacks this week, about 110,000 people had been forced to flee their homes in Lebanon.