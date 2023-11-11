Authorities met in Saudi Arabia this Saturday (11.nov) to participate in the Arab-Islamic summit

Leaders of countries participating in the Arab-Islamic Summit called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after a meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, this Saturday (11.Nov.2023).

Middle Eastern authorities have asked the ICC (International Criminal Court) to investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel during the conflict in Gaza against the extremist group Hamas. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

In a speech at the summit, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the conflict in Gaza is a “humanitarian catastrophe” and which proves the “failure” of the UN Security Council.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States is responsible for a lack of political solution to the conflict in Gaza. He highlighted that the North American government has “influence” about Israel.

“We demand that they put an end to Israeli aggression and the occupation of our lands”declared Abbas.