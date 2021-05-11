Middle East Jerusalem boils worse than years: HS visits a stretch of street where the cause of unrest is summed up

Israel plans to evict Palestinian families who were settled in East Jerusalem some 70 years ago.

11.5. 10:30

Jerusalem

A Jewish man arrives to insult the Palestinians.

“Terrorists!” he shouts. Police are going to take him aside.

There is a police guard at each end of the street, and a few armed soldiers roam the street. There is a small demonstration going on in the middle of the street.

There have been demonstrations for many weeks on this same few blocks of Othman Ben Afan Street in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem.

It’s about is that Israel is going to evict Palestinian families who were settled here about 70 years ago.

“Only one of the streets of the house is in the possession of the Israelites. Now all Palestinians are going to be evicted from this street and give the whole street to the Israelis, ”MP Ofer Cassif report.

Cassif is a special parliamentarian, as he is the only Jewish representative on the joint list of Arab parties in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

Israeli MP Ofer Cassif opposes the state’s eviction policy in East Jerusalem.­

“The Israelis are going to settle Jews moving here from abroad,” Cassif says. He has demonstrated in the same place several times.

“A week ago, the police beat me.”

Cassif continues strongly with a political discourse in which the term “ethnic cleansing” abounds.

Sheikh Jarrah’n the district has a total of 28 houses and 500 residents under eviction order.

They are the refugees and descendants of the refugees who, in the time of the establishment of the state of Israel, settled in the region in 1948 when the UN organization for the care of Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, and Jordan, which once ruled East Jerusalem.

They do not have title deeds, and no building permits for any kingdom were applied for in the houses at the time. The expulsion is based on Israeli law, which allows Jews who owned land before 1948 to reclaim their plots. They must be given free of charge to previous owners or Jewish settlement organizations.

On Sunday, Jews danced in the Sheikh Jarrah district in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of East Jerusalem, which Israel has unilaterally annexed to its state.­

Residents under threat of eviction have been in a long legal battle. The final hearing was supposed to be last Sunday, but due to the attention received in the case, the judge postponed the decision for 30 days.

The UN, the EU and many states, including Finland, have condemned the eviction of Palestinians, the confiscation of houses and the construction of settlements in violation of international law.

In the evening the police have closed the street, and residents and police can no longer get there.

There are a lot of spectators outside the fences. Two women have a yellow vest that reads “mother” in many languages. They belong to the Israeli voluntary organization Mothers Against Police Violence.

Jude Liemburg and Arza Kuttner monitor the activities of the Israeli police during the demonstrations.­

“We protect protesters from police violence”, Jude Liemburg says.

For example, the organization describes events on site. Sheikh Jarrah has also been rampant by so-called Jewish settlers who have moved from other countries.

“A couple of weeks ago, the settlers attacked among the locals for the evening party,” Liemburg says.

Jerusalem in the old town, just over a mile from Sheikh Jarrah, there has been unrest for a couple of weeks now. The Old City belongs to East Jerusalem, which is administered by Israel as an integral part of its state, although from the point of view of international law it is an Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory.

The situation escalated last Friday as Israeli police rode al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims. At that time, 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli police were injured during the night.

The Palestinians were enraged by the raid, and the Fatah party, which rules the West Bank, encouraged Muslims to protest around the world. The Palestinians responded on Saturday by leaving from across Israel to pray for al-Aqsa. It was estimated that there were more than 90,000 prayers.

For Monday it was possible to expect larger-than-usual clashes, for it was the day of Jerusalem, when the Jews celebrated the conquest of the old city in the Six-Day War in 1967 and with it the reunification of Jerusalem.

The great march of the day in Jerusalem was to pass to the Old City from the gate of Damascus.

The marchers waved Israeli flags on Jerusalem Day on Monday.­

At four o’clock in the afternoon, a lot of police, media and spectators were present. The atmosphere was tense, and people watched the events in the vicinity of the gate like a theatrical performance.

A group of dozens of Arab youths shouted slogans, prayed, and began shouting slogans again.

Palestinians demonstrated at the Damascus gate near Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday.­

After a while, the police broke up the crowd, and the young people ran up the stairs and escaped.

The march did not even arrive at the gate of Damascus, as the police directed it to the old town at the last minute from another place, the gate of Jaffa. From there, the march continued to the Wailing Wall.

There were other precautions. Only Muslims over the age of 40 were allowed to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Yet later in the evening, more than 300 people were injured in clashes between Palestinian and Israeli security forces near the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians fled a stunning grenade fired by Israeli security forces at the gates of Damascus near the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday.­

Everyone the tense atmosphere did not move. A man running a household goods store near the gate of Damascus could not bear interest in the March of Jerusalem march.

“They are similar every year, there is no difference. I’ve been trading here for almost 70 years, ”he says. The man does not want his name in the magazine.

Many locals believe the violence will subside in a few days after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is over.

This year however, events have been the busiest for many years.

“Palestinians are tired of the constant occupation and discrimination. Sheikh Jarrah’s events and violence in the Old Town are both due to this, ”says Mahmud Muna, which keeps a bookstore outside the old town.

According to Egg, these are not individual riots but the consequences of long-term dissatisfaction.

Mahmoud Muna believes the violence is due to the fact that the Palestinians have had enough of the constant fighting.­

Palestinians the militant wing of the Islamist organization Hamas threatened to support the Muslims in Jerusalem from Gaza in advance. The threat materialized shortly after six in the evening, when alarm sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people in western Israel were urged to move to bomb shelters.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization (PIJ) fired dozens of rockets, at least seven of which reached Jerusalem. According to Israeli sources, six of them fell into uninhabited areas and one was repulsed.

The Israeli air force immediately carried out a revenge attack on Gaza, where, according to Palestinian information, 20 people died. By eight o’clock in Gaza, more than 60 rockets had been fired at Israel. The United States and the EU consider both Hamas and the PIJ to be terrorist organizations.