There is Italy is also in the coalition to guarantee the safety of navigation in the Red Seawhere “the recent escalation of reckless Houthi attacks from Yemen threatens the free flow of trade, endangers innocent sailors and violates international law.” The Pentagon makes it knownexplaining in a note that “this is an international challenge that requires collective action” and that this is why it comes Operation Prosperity Guardian established which is “bringing together multiple countries including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the aim of ensure freedom of navigation for all countries and strengthen regional security and prosperity.”

“The Red Sea is a vital waterway, essential to freedom of navigation, and an important trade corridor that facilitates international trade. Countries seeking to uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must come together to meet the challenge posed by this non-state actor launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against merchant vessels of many nations lawfully transiting international waters,” reads the note from the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinvisiting Tel Aviv today.

“This is an international challenge that requires collective action. Therefore, today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a major new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea,” he said.

“Houthis capable of facing US-led coalition”

The Houthis “will be able” to face a possible coalition formed by the United States, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the politburo of the pro-Iranian organization that controls some parts of Yemen, underlined in an interview with al-Jazeera.

According to CNN, which cites American officials, the United States is evaluating the possibility of protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea by strengthening the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational maritime force currently made up of 29 Nations that provide military ships together with air support for the maritime patrol in the waters of the Red Sea, Indian Ocean and Gulf.

Attacks against two other ships claimed

The Yemeni Houthis have meanwhile claimed attacks against two other ships. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e confirmed “a military operation” against two boats considered by the group to be linked to Israel. And he repeated the threat that the Houthis will continue such “operations” against boats headed for Israeli ports.

The affected ships were “the oil tanker 'Swan Atlantic' and the container ship 'MSC Clara'”. According to the Houthis, the attacks, with “two marine drones”, were triggered after the crews ignored “the Yemeni naval forces”.

The Houthis want to “reassure all ships heading to all ports in the world, with the exception of Israeli ones, regarding safety” and repeat at the same time that “they will continue to prevent the navigation of boats headed towards Israel until they are allowed to arrive in Gaza with enough medicines and food for our brothers in the Gaza Strip who desperately need them.”