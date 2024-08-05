Middle East | ISW: This is how Iran could attack Israel

Middle East|The think tank believes that Iran and its partners will most likely carry out a large and coordinated attack.

A think tank ISW (Institute for the Study of War) evaluate, that Iran and its partners will most likely launch a coordinated, large-scale drone and missile strike on Israel in response Hamas leader Ismail Haniyyan murder in Tehran.

ISW believes that the attack will be more violent than the attack carried out by Iran and its partners in April this year.

There has been a lot of speculation about the timing of Iran’s possible attack on Israel. According to some estimates, Iran will attack as quickly as possible, at any time. Other parties estimate that the attack may take longer to complete.

According to the think tank, Iran can modify the model of the April attack in four different ways.

1. Iran may launch more missiles and drones at Israel

Iran could launch them on its own or with the help of its partners. Drones and missiles fired from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon would be significantly more difficult to detect than those launched from Iran, as the distance to the target would be shorter. US and Israeli armed forces would have less time to detect them.

2. Iran could target its strikes differently

In the April attack, it targeted two different targets in Israel, now Iran could only hit one target. Alternatively, it could also target more targets than two.

3. Iran could simultaneously launch a strike against US forces, especially in eastern Syria

This could lead to a weakening of US focus on strikes against Israel, making it easier to breach Israel’s air defenses.

4. Iran and its partners could launch a series of drone and missile strikes over several days

The April blow contained only one big blow. If Iran were to attack in several rounds now, it could, together with its partners, assess how effective the strikes are and adjust the next strikes accordingly.

ISW reminds that Iran’s window of time to carry out its countermeasures is shrinking all the time, as the United States is sending more military equipment to the Middle East to support Israel’s defense. Therefore, Iran may seek to attack Israel before the United States can position its new equipment ready for use.

Bloomberg’s lthe threats in Israel’s state leadership tell, that Israel expects attacks against itself “immediately”. According to them, the attacks will probably come from several directions at the same time.

In practice, this could mean Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon, Houthi rebels attacks from Yemen and Iran attacks from its own soil.

of The Wall Street Journal sources say Iran has told Arab diplomats that it “doesn’t care if its retaliatory strike starts a war.”

Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah, has vowed revenge on Israel Ali Khamenei. The new president of Iran Masud Pezeshkian has again spoken about softening the distance in the direction of the United States and other Western countries.

According to the WSJ, the United States has sent a request to “European and other partner countries” to ask Iran to avoid escalation. The US has warned that a “significant strike” by Iran would prompt a response and reduce its chances of rapprochement with the West.

President Joe Biden hoped on Saturday that Iran would still back down from its countermeasures. Reuters reported early Monday that Biden plans to speak with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Monday. In addition, Biden is said to assemble the team responsible for national security on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East.