Within the IDF, General Aviv Kochavi delivered a veritable war speech at the annual conference of the Tel Aviv University Defense Research Institute (INSS), a popular think tank Israeli political and military leaders.

The Chief of Staff thus spoke of the “Next war”, which in his mouth seems inevitable. Pointing to Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas as threats, he predicted that Israel will respond “By an extremely important counterattack which will include the targeting of rockets, missiles and weapons, whether in open areas, or near and inside buildings”. No doubt to give more weight and seriousness to his subject, he mentioned the “Populations in Lebanon and Gaza”, will be “Alerted as soon as tensions start” for them to leave “Areas where rockets and missiles are stored”. He also warned Israeli civilians in a martial tone: “On D-Day, during a war, many missiles and rockets will explode here and it will not be easy. “

Support from the Arab Emirates and Bahrain

A dramatic and potentially dangerous coating to assert the idea that a return to the Iran nuclear deal “Would be a bad thing”. He thus ordered the army to “Prepare additional operational plans” in 2021, who “Will be ready” if politicians decide to carry out an offensive against Iran. “Any agreement that looks like the 2015 agreement is a bad thing, both strategically and operationally”, denounced Kochavi. “The pressures on Iran must continue, Iran cannot have the capacity to have a nuclear bomb”, he added, avoiding mentioning the nuclear arsenal that Israel holds illegally.

Such statements, if they are not to be taken lightly, nevertheless mark Tel Aviv’s fears in the face of new developments underway. Israel had denounced the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA in English) between Iran and the Group of Six (China, United States, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Germany) , after twelve years of tension. The withdrawal of the United States in 2018 had delighted the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. But it looks grim with the stated intention of the new president to reinstate the agreement while modifying it to include ballistic missiles and the Iranian presence in the region. During a telephone interview on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin (see page 17), Joe Biden spoke of the Iranian nuclear issue without much surprise in view of his previous statements. Moscow believes that Washington must take the first step to save the agreement and guarantee its respect by Tehran.

As always, Israel fears nothing more than a settlement of regional problems without its being associated with it, that is, without its interests being at the center of concerns. Hence these unusual Israeli statements about these attacks against 500 targets in the Middle East in 2020, including pro-Iranian militia bases in Syria. Hence also this fiery speech by the Chief of Staff, delivered with the full agreement of Benyamin Netanyahu. Israeli officials know that this is fueling the ongoing campaign in the United States against the new orientation of the White House. Joe Biden intends to appoint Robert Malley as his special envoy for Iran. Malley, who led the US negotiating team for the 2015 deal, is the pet peeve of conservatives and the Israeli right. Netanyahu has already expressed his opposition (sic) to such an appointment. As for Republican Senator from Arkansas, Tom Cotton, he saw fit to say: “The Ayatollahs would not believe their luck if he was chosen. In this fight, the American and Israeli hawks can count on the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. They urged Israel to join them in an outreach effort to the United States to make their position on the Iranian threat in the region clear.