Sunday, July 28, 2024
Middle East | Israel’s security cabinet authorized Netanyahu and Gallant to decide on the method and timing of the counterattack, says Netanyahu’s office

July 28, 2024
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the matter after the security cabinet meeting.

of Israel the members of the security cabinet are authorized by the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense by Yoav Gallant to decide on the manner and timing of the counterattack against the extremist organization Hezbollah. This was announced by Netanyahu’s office after the Security Cabinet meeting.

The Israeli army promised countermeasures after a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday killed 12 children and teenagers. Israel blames the attack on Hezbollah, which operates on the Lebanese side, which has denied it.

