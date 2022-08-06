Middle East | Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which began on Friday, continue for a second day

The latest conflict in the region so far is between Israel and the Islamic Jihad organization.

Gazan a new conflict broke out in the region on Friday between Israel and the Islamic Jihad organization.

On Friday, Israel struck the Gaza Strip, which is mainly inhabited by Palestinians, and said it killed the commander of the Islamic Jihad organization and 15 people. According to the Palestinian authorities, a 5-year-old child is also among the dead.

Read more: Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed 15 people on Friday, including a jihadist leader and, according to Hamas, a little girl

According to the Gaza health authorities, ten were killed and 79 wounded in the attack.

Prime Minister of Israel By Yair Lapid according to that it was a specific anti-terrorist operation.

The United States and the EU also consider Islamic Jihad a terrorist organization.

Islamic Jihad responded by firing rockets into Israel that were not known to cause any casualties on Friday.

of Israel the army, on the other hand, said on Saturday night on its official Telegram channel that the country’s air force had struck two new targets of the organization.

According to the military, Air Force jet fighters struck targets where rockets and mortar shells were being manufactured, according to the military.

The message included videos of two airstrikes.

So far, there is no information on the casualties of the new attack.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has stayed away from violence so far.

AFP according to the Gaza Strip and Israel’s border neighbor Egypt is trying to negotiate peace in the latest conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

An Egyptian security official told the news agency AFP that Egypt’s efforts to calm the situation have been underway right after the Israeli attack.

An Egyptian source said that the Islamic Jihad delegation may arrive in Cairo later on Saturday.

Egypt has previously negotiated peace between Israel and the Gazan groups. In May last year, Egypt successfully negotiated peace after 11 days of conflict.