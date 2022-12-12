Middle East | Israeli soldiers shot a 16-year-old Palestinian girl in Jenin

The Israeli military said it was “aware of the reports” and was investigating the matter.

of Israel soldiers shot dead a 16-year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in Jenin on the West Bank on Sunday evening. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Monday. The Israeli armed forces announced that they were “aware of the reports” and were investigating the matter, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to the armed forces, the soldiers went to Jenin to arrest three wanted men when they were opened fire and hand grenades were thrown at them. Asevoimat says that the soldiers returned fire.

Newspaper Haaretz including 16 years old Jana Zakaran heard shooting outside and went to the roof of his house to monitor the situation. Zakaran’s uncle told local radio on Monday that the girl’s father had found her on the roof, shot in the head. At the hospital, at least four more bullets were found in his body, according to the uncle.

The relatives vehemently denied the Israeli claim that Zakaran tried to film the raid from the roof, about 50 meters from the military compound. According to the father, there was no camera or mobile phone on the roof.

Palestinians Representatives of Fatah, the ruling party in the West Bank, announced that all Palestinian groups would go on a general strike and demonstrations on Tuesday both in the city of Jenin and in the Jenin refugee camp over Zakaran’s death.

Jeni, located on the northern border of the West Bank region, and the city of Nablus to its south have been at the center of violence this year. The clashes between Israel and the Palestinians have been the bloodiest for years.

According to the Palestinian Authority, at least 165 activists and civilians have been killed in this year’s clashes. According to Israel, at least 23 Israeli civilians and eight members of the security forces have been killed during the same period.