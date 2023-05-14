Sunday, May 14, 2023
Middle East | Israeli media: The attacks continued despite the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Gaza

May 14, 2023
More than 30 people have been killed in Gaza and two in Israel in recent fighting.

Air- and rocket attacks continued between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite the two sides agreeing to a ceasefire late Saturday. Israeli media reported on the breaking of the ceasefire negotiated under the leadership of Egypt.

Israel has carried out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks, they say Haaretz and Times of Israel.

Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, prompting it to launch airstrikes, AFP correspondents in the area said. According to them, Israel’s air defense managed to shoot down most of the rockets.

Clashes on the Gaza border have escalated since Israeli right-wing politician Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power at the end of last year.

