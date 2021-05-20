Middle East Israeli-bombed Gaza fears third wave of corona, Israel unwilling to distribute millions of surplus vaccines

In Israel, about 60 percent of the population is already completely vaccinated. In the Gaza Strip, only a few percent have a primary vaccine. Israel has been considering how to get rid of the ten million useless Astra Zeneca vaccines.

Israel has recently been prominent in international news in two ways: the country has effectively handled the coroner vaccinations of its citizens and, on the other hand, bombed the Palestinian territory of Gaza harder than for years.

Of the more than nine million inhabitants of Israel has received the first vaccine already about 63 percent. In total, 59 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

The situation is quite different in the Palestinian-populated areas of the West Bank and Gaza. By Wednesday, 5.4 percent of the population in all Palestinian territories had received his first vaccine and 3.85 percent were fully vaccinated.

The situation in the Gaza Strip, with a population of two million, is even worse than in the West Bank. The bombing has suspended vaccination altogether, he said The New York Times on Sunday. According to the World Health Organization, less than two percent of Gazans had previously been vaccinated.

The Gaza Ministry of Health building was badly damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Now in a densely populated area, a third Korona wave is feared, which, according to some experts, is already underway. According to the Doctors Without Borders (MSF), more than a thousand new infections were recorded every day in Gaza in early May, just before the bombings began.

MSF saidthat the increase in infection rates was largely explained by the prevalence of the British variant B117. The variant spreads faster than many other forms of coronavirus.

“There has been an alarming increase in infection rates, especially among healthcare workers. Hospitals are having trouble coping with the situation, ”the organization said about a week before the violence flared up.

According to the UN, some 58,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in bombings and seek refuge in schools, among other places.

“I am concerned that the coronavirus is infecting vulnerable people trapped in cramped shelters,” said the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs. Mark Lowcock in its review.

The UN school has been converted into a refugee shelter in Gaza. The picture is from Wednesday.

Gazasta thousands of rockets have been fired at the Israeli side, killing twelve people. According to the Gaza authorities, Israel has carried out some 1 800 airstrikes in Gaza, killing more than 220 Palestinians, reports CNN news channel.

UN Humanitarian Aid Organization Ocha said on Wednesdaythat six hospitals and nine health centers have been damaged by the bombing. Processing of corona tests has had to be suspended, and one aid organization’s hospital has stalled due to fuel shortages.

Monday’s bombings damaged a building in Gaza’s health ministry that houses one of the region’s most important coronavirus laboratories. Electricity went out of the building, and a shortage of electricity has plagued the area more widely.

MSF Head of the Palestinian Territories Department Ely Sok told HSthat the infrastructure has been extensively destroyed during the exceptionally violent bombings: you have been bombed in such a way that ambulances cannot move and the wounded cannot be hospitalized.

According to him, the most serious thing is that the fuel is running out. Gaza’s electricity grid is completely dependent on internal combustion power plants.

“There is not much fuel left and hospitals have to operate with limited capacity. The whole system is in danger of collapsing. ”

Gaza’s health ministry says more than a hundred Gazans infected with the coronavirus are being treated in intensive care units, CNN reports.

“We will definitely face a health catastrophe. There is no way we can help everyone infected, ”said the Director of the Ministry of Health for Infectious Diseases. Rami al-Abadlah To the CNN channel.

Of course, special care for coronary patients is out of the rest of the treatment capacity. The UN said more than 6,300 Gazans had been injured in the bombings by Monday.

A boy injured in the bombings is being treated at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday.

Times of Israel in early May according to the article Israel would have several ways to alleviate Palestinian coronary discipline. For example, the country had pre-ordered ten million doses of Astra Zeneca’s vaccine, which it might send to other countries – or dispose of.

Israel has decided not to use Astra Zeneca’s vaccines and will vaccinate its population with more expensive vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, among others, the magazine says.

“We are trying to come up with the best solution. We don’t have them [Astra Zenecan rokotteita] do not want to be thrown in the trash here, ”said the Israeli coroner Nacham Ash at the end of April.

Israel’s principle is that the Palestinian territories should vaccinate their own inhabitants in the spirit of the 1993 Oslo Peace Agreement. However, Israel has vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinians working on the Israeli side.

Some Israeli NGOs have appealed to the country’s government to help vaccinate all Palestinians.

“I will send them [rokotteita] to India rather than the Palestinian Territories. India does not fund terrorists, ”said director of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, a conservative think tank Ephraim Inbar in a magazine interview.

March however, it became clear at the outset that vaccines had been given to influential Palestinians in the West Bank.

In addition, of the 12,000 batches of vaccine, 10,000 batches remained in the West Bank when 2,000 doses were delivered to Gaza.

The Fatah party, which runs the West Bank, and Hamas, which controls Gaza, are in a hostile space.

The Israelis mourned the man beaten to death in the city of Lodi at a funeral on Tuesday. The Arabs are suspected of killing the man.

May by the beginning, a total of 271,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the West Bank, with a population of about 3.3 million, while 111,000 doses of vaccine had been delivered to Gaza, a couple of million people.

The majority of the vaccines were Chinese and Russian. In addition, Palestinians had been supplied with Astra Zeneca vaccines through the Covax program, which is helping developing countries.

In the Palestinian Territories has been recorded about 330,000 coronary infections and more than 3,700 deaths. On the Israeli side there have been infections about 840,000 and about 6,400 deaths.

An Israeli youth was vaccinated in Tel Aviv in January.

