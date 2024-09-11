Middle East | Israeli attacks on the West Bank and Gaza killed several

Middle East|In Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a school where thousands of people were sheltering, according to Hamas-affiliated Gaza civil protection authorities.

Several people were killed on Wednesday in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

In Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a school, killing 14 people, according to Hamas-affiliated Gaza civil protection authorities. Recently, Israel has frequently struck schools in Gaza, claiming that Hamas fighters are hiding there.

According to the Gaza authorities, there were about 5,000 people in the school at the time of the attack, who had sought shelter there. The school used to have a shelter organized by UNRWA, an aid organization for Palestinian refugees.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Israeli armed forces struck the humanitarian safe zone where Israel claimed the Hamas command center was located. Hamas denies that the organization’s fighters were in al-Mawas. At least 40 people died in the attack.

On the west bank eight people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two different targets, the Red Crescent and the region’s Ministry of Health say. According to the Israeli army, it was an anti-terrorist operation.

In the Tubas area, five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town. Later, in Tulkarem, an Israeli airstrike hit a car, killing the three people inside.

Israel, on the other hand, says that one of its soldiers died in the West Bank after being hit by a Palestinian van. The driver of the van was killed by Israeli forces.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.