Middle East | Israeli army: Three rockets were fired at Israel from the Syrian side

of Israel according to the army, three rockets have been fired from the Syrian side towards Israel. One of the rockets is said to have landed in the Golan Heights area occupied by Israel, Reuters and AFP report.

Earlier this week, rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon. The Israeli army has blamed the attack on Palestinian fighters, and has retaliated by striking both Lebanon and Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health again said on Saturday that the Israeli armed forces have shot dead a Palestinian in his twenties. A Palestinian man died in a “clash” between Israeli forces and a Palestinian group, Reuters says the ministry informed.

Excited ones the background of the violence is the clash between Israeli police and Muslims at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week.

Al-Aqsa, located on the Temple Mount, is one of the holiest places for Muslims.